Just in time for the summer season, Callander council has made it easier for businesses to obtain an outdoor vendor licence. It’s all part of Callander’s 2023 municipal strategic plan, which aims to encourage small businesses to grow and attract tourism.
As such, council made it a priority to modify “restrictive by-laws, including the Outdoor Vendor by-law, to better encourage small businesses to grow,” municipal staff outlined.
“We’re trying to make it easier for businesses,” Mayor Robb Noon said, “and we’re trying to develop the downtown by re-aligning our by-laws to better serve the vision outlined in the Downtown and Waterfront Revitalization strategy.”
A few years ago, the town had requests from people who wanted to host sidewalk sales, “and we wanted to make sure everything is on an equal footing for all of the businesses so they can help attract people to our downtown core.”
Highlights? The newly revised by-law improves the process and offers more opportunities to attain an outdoor vendor permit, and it increases allowances for outdoor patios and sidewalk sales. Mobile food carts are able to operate downtown, and existing commercial premises can operate or host food trucks on their lots.
Residents can also run a farmer’s market with the correct permit or host a sidewalk sale.
Licences are still required and must be applied for through the Municipal Office. Keep in mind that you may have to show proof of insurance – in the amount of two million dollars – to ensure you can cover an accident at your pop-up shop or food cart.
For those wanting to sell food for the summer, you will have to get approval from the North Bay and District Health Unit, and this approval must be displayed at your vendor location.
Application forms can be found on the Municipality’s website, and you can submit complete applications via email or drop them off in person. The vendor licence is good from April 1 until October 31.
