GUYSBOROUGH – Big business is on the horizon related to the shipping of wind turbines for planned developments in the Strait region, and the Superport in Mulgrave wants a piece of the pie.
Strait of Canso Superport Corporation CEO Tim Gilfoy made a presentation about their efforts to the Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) committee of the whole meeting on June 7.
Superport seeks level playing field with Sheet Harbour
Gilfoy spoke to council and staff about the corporation’s work to transition into the wind turbine business: “We’re looking at some improvements to the Mulgrave Marine Terminal to make us better capable of handling the windmills there. And part of that initial initiative, too, will be challenging Sheet Harbour a little bit; challenge them in the sense that we’re looking for a level playing field with the Province of Nova Scotia.
“It does make it a bit difficult at times to market our port when you’ve got public funds going into another one [Sheet Harbour]. We’ll be taking on that challenge, too. And I know, we’ve met with our local MLAs, and they’re prepared to be quite supportive of it [Superport’s initiative].”
Gilfoy said the port is in the early stages of this effort, but it is getting a lot of interest related to land-based windmills. “[That’s] not just the ones that are looking at the Strait, but also some of the ones in other parts of northern Nova Scotia because we are quite lucky in the sense that we are quite close to the 104 [Trans Canada Highway] and once they get there with them [wind turbines], it’s a pretty straight run to some pretty major projects that are on the go,” he said.
Addressing need for bridge and storage capacity
One of the key things that the corporation needs to do is install a bridge that will give a straight line off the wharf onto the highway. This is due to the length of the blades of this next generation of wind turbines.
“What we’re looking at is the Bailey bridge that served as the detour while the new bridge was constructed in Mulgrave,” Gilfoy said, adding that they are in discussion with construction company Zutphen about the Bailey bridge, which is currently laying on the wharf now that the new bridge has been completed.
One of the challenges the Mulgrave terminal has, Gilfoy said, would be storage capability. The company is preparing for the oncoming surge in wind development by scouting the area along route 344 for private sector sites that could work with the company for storage.
MODG supports Superport
Gilfoy concluded his presentation by asking the municipality for a letter of support that they could use to help advance their efforts.
Council immediately passed a motion in support of the request.
Speaking to the issue following the committee of the whole meeting, MODG Warden Vernon Pitts told The Journal, “We’re of the opinion that, if these turbines are going to be unloaded, it’s imperative that they be unloaded in the Municipality of the District of Guysborough. The project is taking place in Guysborough municipality. Guysborough municipality is going to suffer the most effect of this project and it is only right that we reap the most benefits. Period, end of conversation.”
The province is supporting a plan to land turbines in Sheet Harbour, to which Pitts said, “From Sheet Harbour to where these windmills are going, the infrastructure is not in place. You’re going to have major transportation problems. As Mr. Gilfoy alluded to, they have the infrastructure in place. They need one bridge, which they have. The contractor will make it available…then it’s a straight run onto the 104 and you can take them anywhere in the Province of Nova Scotia.
He added, “This is not only for Port Hawkesbury Paper’s windmills [Goose Harbour Lake Windfarm approved by the province in March], this also applies to EverWind [proposed green hydrogen and ammonia facility in Point Tupper, Richmond County] and all future development offshore.”
Other business
MODG’s CAO Barry Carroll told council, as part of his monthly report, that an opportunity came up to honour healthcare workers and first responders with a night at the Stan Rogers Music Festival in Canso. The municipality will provide 200 tickets, at a cost of $10,000, which was approved in committee.
“We’ve already sent out [notice] to all the hospitals, nursing homes, fire departments, EHS depots and RCMP,” Carroll told council.
Deputy CAO Shawn Andrews, in his report, reminded everyone that hurricane season was underway, stretching from June 1 to Nov. 30. He noted 17 storms are predicted this year.
In discussion about the recent wildfires in the province, the municipality passed a motion to ask staff to consult with the Federation of Nova Scotia Municipalities on what actions they are taking to aid affected municipalities.
Carroll pointed out that the biggest emergency management office concern in the municipality is wildfire and getting people out.
“We have a lot of one way in and one way out roads, not unlike Halifax…in the subdivision [Cutler’s Brook Estates]…before this, we’ve been looking at emergency exits in the back of that subdivision,” he said.
Regarding the police advisory board, an issue that came up at last month’s committee of the whole, the committee voted to maintain the status quo. The committee recommended council should petition the minister responsible for the Police Act of Nova Scotia advising that an existing system of governance was already established that they feel is equal to or better than the governance that could be provided by the establishment of a police advisory board. Therefore, the municipality was seeking the approval to maintain that system, which consists of quarterly meetings between the RCMP and the municipality.
Following the vote, Carroll noted that a volunteer from the public had stepped forward to be on the board, if one was formed.
Under reports and recommendations, MODG’s Director of Recreation Angie Tavares brought forward a request that the committee recommend to council funding the Canso Curling Club up to 50 per cent of funding requested – at May’s committee of the whole meeting – to a maximum of $88,823.40, of which $12,500 has already been committed in the budget process; the remaining $76, 323.40 to come from operating reserves, subject to appropriate claims being made.
Council unanimously passed a motion to support the curling club.
In other recreation news, the MODG has put out a request for proposals for the relocation of the municipal gym facility, Fanning Fitness Centre, from Fanning Education Centre/Canso Academy to another site within the Canso/Hazel Hill area.
Deputy Warden Janet Peitzsche put her name forward for the vacant position on the Eastern Counties Regional Library (ECRL) board, which will hold its annual general meeting on Thursday, June 15 at 6 p.m. at ECRL headquarters in Mulgrave.