A pair of recent consultation kiosks were set up with the idea of covering all the bases in terms of the community’s-animal-control bylaws, the Mohawk Council of Kahnawake chief in charge of the events said Tuesday.
“We want to make sure we didn’t miss anything and maybe identifying other possible problem areas and getting community feedback on the law,” MCK Chief Ryan Montour said. “Seven or eight people came in and had thoughts to share.”
The consultation kiosks were held the last two Tuesdays at the Golden Age Club with the 30-day feedback period on the draft bylaw slated to end tomorrow.
Montour said some community members have proposed making some of the animal-control bylaws a criminal offence right away, but he thinks a more moderate approach might bear fruit.
“We think it’s important to give our animal-control officers more authority and I explained to some of the people we visited with that we are trying to have a preventative approach to animal control. Some of our people have experienced trauma with law enforcement, so we are looking for a more culturally-aware approach,” he said. “Now, we just want to see if there is anything we missed and we are looking at all of it.”
Kahnawake Public Safety Commissioner Lloyd Phillips said the idea was to bring the law up to date, given it has been two decades since the law was last changed.
“In short, it’s about bringing the law up to date. The last update was 20 years ago,” he said. “We are working on a whole revamp and working with the Court of Kahnawake to ensure that our laws are enforceable in the court.”
That latitude will give the community’s animal-control officers the freedom to do their work, Phillips added.
“We have to give them the freedom to do what they have to do,” Phillips said.