Snow coverage is good and the pandemic limits on gatherings have long since fallen by the wayside and snowmobile rally fundraisers are back in full swing. The northeast region of the province has a long history of snowmobile enthusiasts as can be attested by the growing number of groomed trails that are available for a day of sledding. Snowmobile rallies of the past introduced riders from all over the province to joy of sledding in the parkland district and organizers of rallies this winter are hoping to bring those riders back again.
Door prizes, silent auction items, 50/50, food and refreshments are typical of these rallies and most offer ghost hands so if you are interested in supporting any of these local fundraising initiatives, mark them on your calendar and head on out. For some it may be their one big fundraiser of the year and for others it is just the first of the year, but either way you can support these initiatives by participating in the rally itself, buying a ghost hand, buying raffle tickets or even just a burger from the concession. After a couple of very hard years for fundraising groups everywhere can benefit from your support.
· Crystal Springs Rec Co-op snowmobile rally runs February 4 with registration 10 am – 1 pm at the Crystal Springs Hall draws will be made at 5 pm
· Middle Lake Lions Club snowmobile rally runs February 11 from 12 – 5 pm at the Middle Lake Multiplex and has a guaranteed payout of $1500 for 1st place
· Birch Hills Sno-Posse snowmobile rally also runs February 11, cash prizes $500, $250, & $100
· Laird Arena snowmobile rally runs February 18 with registration 10 am – 1 pm at the arena and has a guaranteed 1st place payout of $1000
· St. Brieux snowmobile rally also runs February 18 and is a fundraiser for the St. Brieux Manor Personal Care Home Project. Registration runs from 10 am – 1 pm at the Community Hall with a 50% payout.
· St. Louis Lions Club snowmobile rally runs February 25 with registration from 10 am – 2 pm with door prize draws happening at 6 pm at the St. Louis Community Hall