The town is getting a new municipal clerk.
The municipality established a new position – a strategy and government relations officer – to help implement the town's strategic plan and improve communication between the town and other levels of government.
Victoria Steele, the town’s acting clerk since Ralph Walton quit last July after just six months on the job, will step into the new role March 13.
Donna Delvecchio, the deputy clerk in St. Catharines, will be taking over as town clerk and manager of legislative services.
“With 20 years of experience working in municipal government, I am confident that she (Delvecchio) will excel within this position in Niagara-on-the-Lake,” chief administrator Marnie Cluckie said announcing the appointment.
Lord Mayor Gary Zalepa was also enthused about the decision to hire Delvecchio.
“The role of a town clerk is crucial in maintaining a successful council,” he said. “Donna’s knowledge and skills will make her a great addition to the team,” Zalepa said in a news release.
The clerk serves an essential role by helping to run and organize meetings, track minutes, record decisions and take notes for the direction of staff.
Cluckie added that the clerk also helps to process freedom of information requests and write bylaws. These responsibilities tend to be less visible to the public, she said.
In her new position, Steele “will help the council develop the strategic plan, and then implement and track our progress throughout the term,” Cluckie told The Lake Report.
“We've made a lot of strides in terms of advocating to other levels of government,” she added.
After going through a lengthy recruitment process, Steele emerged as the clear front runner for the position.
“Victoria has proven her ability to take on new roles and increased responsibilities within municipal government,” Zalepa said.