The fundraising Golf Tournament held on Saturday, June 24 raised $14,483 for the Terry Lynd Basketball Court project in Moosomin.
Since fundraising began in mid-March, the committee for the project has raised about $91,000.
Jeff Skulmoski of the Terry Lynd Court fundraising committee said the group was ecstatic to see how much they raised from the fundraiser.
“We had a meeting about hosting a golf tournament and we all left the meeting thinking $5,000 was going to be what we would be happy with,” said Skulmoski.
“As we started doing some more planning (before the tournament), there was a fairly good amount of donations and a lot more auction items that were donated.
“As we got closer to the tournament I was estimating around the $10,000 mark for where we’re going to be at for raising money, and by the time the tournament was over we were very surprised at what we ended up bringing in.
“We’re all extremely pleased.”
The plan for the new basketball court is to have an asphalt pad with a rubber coating on top.
The estimated cost to build the entire project is around $110,000.
Receiving all of the support from the community in a short amount of time has been amazing, said Skulmoski.
“It’s been fantastic. The community has really been rallying around the whole project and not just for our project,” he said.
“It seems like every project the community fundraises for, all of the businesses and people really come together to support this stuff. It’s pretty amazing.
“We’re getting really close to our goal. We have a lot of work to do here yet, but it seems like every week that goes by we’re getting closer.
“We’re sitting around the $91,500 total now. It’s been roughly three months that we’ve been going hard at it.
“It’s amazing actually. We have some other fundraisers planned here for the future and right now it looks like this court will definitely be built by next summer, 100 per cent.”
The Terry Lynd Court fundraising committee is still working on the details for their upcoming fundraisers, and are making plans for the court itself.
“Next week we’re going to go look at two different styles of courts, one in the Milestone area and one at one of the lakes north of Regina, there’s a new court there,” Skulmoski said.
“There’s two different styles of courts so we’re going to go look and see the pros and cons of each court to try to use the best of each court for our own court here.”
Skulmoski said they are hoping to raise about $30,000 more to fully fund the Terry Lynd Court in Moosomin.
“With inflation and everything prices change a lot, and it all depends what kind of options we’re going with for the court,” he said.
Skulmoski was asked what else the community can do in the mean time to help raise the remaining amount needed for the project.
“I think just continuing to support the project. We’ve had overwhelming community support on this already,” he said.
“The further we get into this of course the fundraising and the money coming in is going to slow down, we all know that. The last quarter might be just as tough as the first bit to raise.”
With the golf tournament fundraiser being a success, Skulmoski said he is grateful for everyone who contributed.
“It was fantastic, without the people there to support us it wouldn’t have happened and without the local business community stepping up, it wouldn’t have happened,” he said.
“And it wasn’t just the business community who stepped up, we had a lot of local people who donated auction items to this too. It was a whole group hampered to make it happen.”
Anyone who is interested in donating can make a payment out to the Town of Moosomin and they will receive a tax receipt.