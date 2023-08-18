The Township of Dawn-Euphemia will be paying a towing bill just under $7,600 but council assured taxpayers they will not be footing the bill at its Council meeting on July 4.
This is a result of an incident on March 16 where a 40-foot tobacco trailer had a flat tire and was disabled on Lambton Line. While the driver was changing the tire, there was an automobile accident involving the trailer, which involved a car rolling. Due to the size of the trailer, a specialized towing company was called to remove the trailer from the road. At the time, while the police called the towing company the Dawn-Euphemia public works superintendent gave assurances the tow company would be paid.
The towing company attempted to get paid by insurance but was unsuccessful, so the invoice was submitted to the municipality. Council voted to pay the invoice and then collect the money from the trailer operator.
“I don’t like that the municipality is being a collector,” said Councillor Paul LeBoeuf. The operator of the trailer is a resident of Dawn-Euphemia and if the amount is not paid, the municipality can put the amount on the person’s property taxes.