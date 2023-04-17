Tay residents fearing short-term rentals in their neighbourhoods can breathe a little easier, and new long-term residents wanting to move in no longer have to hold their breath.
Additional dwelling units (ADU) were addressed at a recent Tay Township committee of the whole meeting, with a 10-page report on the topic along with related amendments to the Official Plan and zoning bylaw for the committee’s approval.
If approved, the update would allow Tay to allow ADUs on township properties and would align with various provincial legislations such as: Bill 108, More Homes, More Choice: Ontario’s Housing Supply Action Plan; Bill 23, More Homes, Built Faster Act, 2022; the Provincial Policy Statement 2020; and the Growth Plan for the Greater Golden Horseshoe 2020.
In the definition, ADUs are also known as accessory or basement apartments, secondary suites, accessory dwelling units, and in-law flats; they are self-contained residential units with sleeping, kitchen and bathroom facilities, usually located within the main dwelling unit or as a standalone structure.
For Tay Township, the similarity between ADUs and short-term rental (STR) accommodations is right in the name, as the additional dwelling units are intended for permanent housing opportunities.
From the report: “An ADU is not a short-term rental to be used as accommodations by the traveling public. An ADU is intended to be used as long-term accommodation for those seeking affordable rental housing alternatives.”
As current ADUs in Tay aren’t permissible in standalone structures or accessory structures, such as above a detached garage as an example, the proposed amendments would permit those uses.
Potential benefits identified in the report include an increase in rental housing unit supply; contributions of housing types and tenure for sustaining a community; allowing aging relatives and youth to live close to family but remain separate; providing homeowners a source of income; support for local businesses and services; and the creation of jobs in the construction and renovation industries.
The topic was discussed by the committee, with Coun. Paul Raymond complimenting staff on the report before addressing his concern.
“We have to talk about the elephant in the room: STRs. Although we can say all we want that we don’t want these to be used for STRs,” asked Raymond, “are we able to regulate and prevent an STR from opening up in one of these ADUs?”
Planning technician Teslyn Heron, who prepared the report, acknowledged it was a valid point as the elephant in the room, but noted that STRs weren’t regulated or licensed within the township.
Mayor Ted Walker also jumped in with the clarification on how STRs differ from ADUs.
“It’s the same as all the other issues we may have with STRs; it’s no different than what we’re dealing with now. If we have an issue with noise, parking or fires, we will deal with it,” said Walker.
“This doesn’t open us up to – it’s no different than a building permit for a new dwelling. The potential is there that the person is going to use it, but this certainly doesn’t accelerate, add to, or complicate the problem.”
Compared to neighbouring North Simcoe municipalities and their efforts to handle STRs, Tay Township has remained mostly immune to the difficulties faced elsewhere by Midland, Penetanguishene, or Tiny Township.
Approval for the Official Plan and zoning bylaw amendments was given by the committee of the whole, with direction for appropriate bylaws to be presented to council at the next regular meeting.
The additional dwelling units report from the planning and development services department, including full details on changes to the Official Plan and zoning bylaw, can be found in the committee of the whole agenda on the Tay Township website.
Tay council meets for committee of the whole meetings every second Wednesday of the month, and regular council meetings every fourth Wednesday of the month. Archives and livestreams of council meetings are available through the Tay Township YouTube channel.