ENGLEHART - The business of a fall fair is never done, and no sooner does one wrap up then planning for the next event begins.
Exhibitors at the 2022 Englehart Fall Fair, their families, sponsors and businesses are being invited to the annual awards night and dinner November 19, beginning at 6:30 p.m., to celebrate the work and accomplishments of those who participated in the 113th fair which took place September 8 to 10.
The dinner and awards will be held at the Englehart Royal Canadian Legion Hall.
Like many fairs, the Englehart Fall Fair struggled to find a way to continue through the pandemic, and attempted one year with a virtual display, and in 2021 had an in-person display at the Englehart and Area Community Arena Complex.
Prior to the pandemic, discussions had been taking place about discontinuing the fair, but Englehart and District Agricultural Society president Brian Smith and a new board of directors undertook to keep the event going.
In an interview, Smith said that the 2022 event had good attendance, and exhibits were up.
"The kids enjoyed the inflatables greatly," he said. He also thanked the Charlton-Englehart Lions Club that manned the gates during the fair days.
Plans are now underway for the 2023 event, and Smith said, "hopefully it will be bigger and better."
The 2022 fall fair business is now being wrapped up and the annual meeting of the Englehart and District Agricultural Society will take place in January, when planning for the 2023 fall fair will begin, said Smith.