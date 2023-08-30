Thunder Bay, Ont. — A quick glance at Thunder Bay’s developing commercial landscape shows an influx of small businesses, new mining companies and restaurant chains, a new Dollar Tree and still no Costco. Joel DePeuter, the city’s director of development services, called the retail environment an “ever-changing ecosystem” with new brands emerging and other retailers dropping off the scene. “There’s an apparent evolution,” he said. “The pandemic has had an impact on some of the larger shopping centres and retail chains and there’s been some turnover. Malls are reinventing themselves and changing formats to eliminate the common area space that’s expensive to operate.” He says the buildings are being turned outwards towards parking areas that will lessen operating costs and improve the exposure for the businesses. “Over the last decade, traditional mall settings with common corridors are not something that’s often constructed,” he said. “We see existing shopping centres converting like the Thunder Bay Mall.” DePeuter noted that there has also been some changeover in the anchor stores with the Thunder Bay Public Library having already approached city council with an interest in occupying the space. The city’s building services department has applications for Dollar Tree, which will be located at 1186 Memorial Ave.; Planet Fitness, to be located in the old Marks Work Warehouse suite and several chain restaurants. Some of these takeout restaurant chains that are soon to open or under review for permit issuance include Sushi 7, located at 1072 Oliver Rd.; Osmos and Firehouse Subs, located at 905 Fort William Rd.; Taco Bell, located at 1105 Arthur St. and Meltwich, which will be located at 595 Arthur Street. “We don’t have a permit request for Costco and we don’t have any planning approvals submitted,” DePeuter said. “Over the past 20 years there’s been discussions with Costco, various developers and agents that act for Costco and it’s not that the Costco attempts to open a store have failed. It’s that Costco has not chosen to proceed in Thunder Bay.” He said Costco has “very interesting metrics” that it applies to new builds. “They have a target of how many new stores they need to construct and make choices amongst available options. To this point, Thunder Bay has not met their market conditions.” Depeuter says what’s interesting is the increase in small businesses, particularly in the downtown areas. “People are more interested in experiences and quality. This really helps the local small businesses and small-scale production like the craft market to thrive in Thunder Bay,” he said. "This is what we’re seeing in Goods and Co. and the city’s downtown cores which make very interesting places to visit.” DePeuter said it’s “pretty remarkable” the way that small businesses weathered the pandemic, adapted and came out stronger.
Retail landscape evolving in city: official
- Sandi Krasowski, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter The Chronicle-Journal
