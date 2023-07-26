Grey Highlands council did not hear any public objections to a proposal to build a new commercial woodworking shop on Highway 10 just north of Flesherton.
On July 24, council held a public meeting to receive comments on the proposed zoning bylaw and official plan amendments required for the woodshop to proceed.
The plan would see a new commercial woodworking shop built on property located at Grey Highlands Road 132 and Highway 10. In order for the project to proceed the property must be rezoned to rural commercial (C4) and an official plan amendment is required to allow an on-farm diversified use (the commercial shop) on a lot that is 16 hectares in size. The Grey Highlands official plan allows such uses on properties sized 20 hectares or larger.
The woodworking shop would be used to manufacture shovel and scraper handles and would be 250 square metres in size.
The proposal also includes a new storage building and a new dwelling to replace an existing dwelling on the property.
There were no objections to the proposal from the public at the meeting.
“The proposed on-farm diversified use meets size criteria for rural lands under 20 hectares in area containing the County of Grey official plan,” said Kristine Loft, planning consultant for the proponents on the file. “The proposed development is compatible with the rural landscape and can be sustained on rural services.”
Coun. Dan Wickens asked why a commercial operation was being considered on an undersized piece of property.
“Normally it’s 20 hectares to have a C-4,” said Wickens. “Why are we allowing this to proceed with only 16 hectares?”
Planning committee chair, Coun. Paul Allen said the meeting was to hear public comments about the application and no decision was being made.
“At this point, we’re just hearing the information,” said Allen.
The proposal will come back to council in the near future for a decision.