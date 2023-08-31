Football, hockey and other sports across the Grande Prairie region are looking for referees.
“If you are an ex-player or new to the sport, we could use you,” said Glen Ryan, a football referee.
He says anyone with a passion for sport or willingness to help can be a referee.
“It's a team thing, too; it's not like you're not out there all by yourself,” he said.
“There's five of you or four of you … all working as a team trying to get the call right.”
He said football referees are required all all over the Peace country including Sexsmith, Wembley, Peace River, Manning and Grande Prairie.
He noted a large portion of the referees are male but encourages moms and sisters of players to step up to officiate.
Ryan said training is provided through videos and clinics, with ex-CFL referees coming to the area to teach.
He noted referees have four different levels, so getting started for some will start with being linesmen; A level four is the head referee who runs the game.
Ryan has been a referee for three years and says it has been a learning curve, coming from being a player to a referee.
“It's a totally different learning curve for me now.”
The Mighty Peace Football Association currently has about 10 referees, with four to six attending each game. It means one ref can expect to work 40 to 50 games annually.
“We're trying to recruit as many as we can,” said Ryan.
He said it is also a way of giving back.
Ryan says if people are interested in helping out this season, to contact him at the Mighty Peace Football Referee Page on Facebook.
He noted many other sports are looking for referees to ensure organized sports for children can continue.
The Grande Prairie Minor Hockey League is one.
Brandon Sperling, Peace Hockey Alberta Peace region officials committee co-ordinator, says they need as many referees as possible, and the search seems to continue to rise each year.
“It just seems to be a bigger and bigger struggle all the time.”
Sperling said this year he lost five senior officials to moving or just “wanting to hang up the skates” with only one other stepping up as a replacement.
He noted that senior-level hockey is where more referees are needed; in rural areas, especially as experienced officials leave, there are not people stepping up to replace them.
“The more rural the area is, the more dire the situation is honestly,” he said, noting some towns such as Beaverlodge seem to have enough officials, but areas like Manning, Spirit River, Falher and Peace River are struggling.
Many of the younger officials in local hockey are also current players, said Sperling, and are balancing officiating and playing.
He said there is a push for previous junior hockey players to begin officiating because they are familiar enough with rules and have the skating ability to jump into higher-level hockey.
Referees for hockey need to take an online course and attend an in-person clinic, said Sperling. He noted that a criminal record check is required for those over the age of 18.
Sperling said clinics in Grande Prairie are coming Oct. 14 (Peace River Sept. 9, Spirit River Sept. 12).
People interested in helping officiate hockey can contact their local minor hockey association or search the web for HCR 3.0 to find where a referee clinic is being held near them.