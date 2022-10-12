The Near North District School Board (NNDSB) met last night to “provide clarity to the community about the expired NNDSB-Dreamcoat lease agreement,” the board noted in a release, and that clarity was the board will not renew the group’s lease.
Dreamcoat Fantasy Theatre is a registered charitable organization, focused on creating “theatre for children by children,” the group explained. The troupe consists of child actors between the ages of five and 14, and for the past two decades have produced about four shows per year.
They rehearse and perform at West Ferris Secondary School, and the group’s most current lease expired in 2018. The lease will not be renewed, the board explained as “remaining in a lease agreement is unfavourable to NNDSB.”
The board explained in a release that “much consideration” went into the decision “to not continue the partnership.” The board emphasized that “school activities take priority” over community use, which is “the ministry’s number one guiding principal for the community use of schools.”
“The space occupied at West Ferris Secondary School is needed by West Ferris Secondary School,” the board noted, as the school has its own arts and culture programs that require the space. Financial costs to the board were also a concern as “lighting, heat, custodial staff, maintenance, and theatre bulb replacement” over the past four years have been accumulating “with no cost offset.”
Health and safety concerns were also raised by the board. “The space currently occupied by Dreamcoat Fantasy Theatre has grown since signing the lease in 2013,” the board noted. “Health and safety concerns have been expressed.”
The board understands “that there has been an outpouring of support from the community and NNDSB wishes Dreamcoat well and trusts another partner will be found.”
Chantal Phillips, who is running to represent North Bay as a trustee with the NNDSB in this fall’s election, attended last evening’s on-line meeting. She mentioned that many in the community “are strong supporters of the creative theatre programs that the Near North District School Board has been engaged with,” and seeing Dreamcoat lose its lease is concerning for them.
Phillips was also concerned about the board citing health and safety issues as one of the reasons for not extending a lease, although “no evidence was presented at the public meeting” to validate those comments, and Dreamcoat was not afforded an opportunity “to respond to those allegations.”
“This is a group that looks after children,” she said. “These are serious comments to be making in a public forum, and they’re just left to hang in the air like that,” which “can make parents concerned,” she added.
There was little to no opportunity to discuss the issue or ask questions during the meeting, Phillips explained, although about halfway through the meeting a form was provided—“we had to go online and complete the form with our question.”
However, a motion related to Dreamcoat “was already voted on before there was any discussion” at the table, Phillips said. “There was no opportunity for questions from the floor.” Overall, Philips summed up the meeting as “shambolic,” noting board chair Jay Aspin “didn’t allow any of the questioners to speak,” instead opting to read those “five or six” questions submitted via the online form provided.
“I repeatedly asked the chair for permission to speak from the floor,” Phillips said, “and was denied.” She also asked, “if there had been any consultation” with members of the theatre group, “and when I asked that question, I received no response.”
Phillips also asked for a public session to be scheduled to allow concerns to be heard. The board agreed to host such a meeting sometime before the election on October 24th.
This afternoon, board chair Jay Aspin emphasized “that this is a full board decision” to not renew the lease, “and this board has been very transparent.” To that end, the board will be convening a community meeting, he said, “in the interest of transparency, communication, and relationship.”
The meeting will allow the board to gather “broader community feedback,” Aspin said. Whether or not that means a new lease will be extended, remains uncertain. Pressed on the possibility of a future meeting opening the doors to renegotiating, Aspin would not say at this time, noting the intent is “to hear the community’s thoughts.”
David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.