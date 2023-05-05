BROCKTON – Brockton Mayor and Bruce County Warden Chris Peabody has arranged for a presentation at the May 4 meeting of Bruce County council, by Georgian Bay Housing Development Corp.
Peabody said Georgian Bay Housing Development Corp. is looking for a municipal partner. As stated in the company’s presentation in the meeting agenda, “GBHC… seeks to provide sustainable housing to support rental and home ownership choices for our community in a sustainable way.” The company has two goals – to provide affordable housing solutions, and to achieve carbon reduction targets.
“This will be their chance to make their pitch to eight mayors,” Peabody said.
He has said one of his goals at county council is to hear from companies and non-profits regarding affordable housing.
Another aspect of housing is also on the May 4 county agenda – a report on repairs to 308 John St.
The complex was damaged in a fire Dec. 1, 2022. A person was subsequently charged with arson. The building sustained “significant” smoke and water damage, as well as some structural damage.
Residents who had nowhere to go were temporarily housed at a local hotel. Peabody said that they’ve gradually been “dispersed” to other county housing. However, not having the John Street complex has “left quite a hole,” he said.
The report to the county on Thursday will outline the work completed to date and the work that still has to be done before people can move back in.
Peabody noted another structure that has had a less-than-positive connection to the county has been sold – the old manse building that was the object of a court case in Southampton that the county lost. The property had been purchased with the intent of demolishing it to expand the county archives. Now it’s been sold. Peabody said the purchaser intends to restore it for short-term occupancy. He described it as “good news.”
A local matter, the upcoming meeting for businesses regarding the bridge replacement project in Walkerton, continues to be of considerable interest to Peabody. He said he’s been visiting area businesses to make sure there’s a good turnout at the May 11, 6:30 p.m. meeting.
Present at the meeting will be Bruce County staff, and representatives from B.M. Ross.
Bruce County is planning to move forward with plans to replace the Durham Street bridge spanning the Saugeen River on Bruce Road 4 in Walkerton.
Some structural components of the bridge have deteriorated, and the bridge must be replaced to ensure the safety of the travelling public.
Following an Oct. 4, 2022 public meeting, the county determined the preferred detour alternative is to use local municipal roads during the bridge replacement.
Peabody has expressed concern over the impact of the project on local businesses, and said he wants to ensure the business community has its say.
Another public meeting is tentatively planned for July 2023.