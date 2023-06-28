COBALT - The Town of Cobalt has ongoing capital needs, but council is also concerned about its financial reserves.
At a strategic planning session June 13, Councillor Harry Cooper pointed out that the town needs both a new fire truck and a new snowplow.
The fire truck is "one of our highest priorities," he said, and the existing snowplow is "in pretty rough condition."
Councillor Doug Wilcox also voiced the need for a new fire truck, noting the forest fire activity that is occurring.
"We can certainly expect more fires in the future, not less, and we better have fire trucks that are up to the task."
He added that the town needs reliable fire trucks to meet its mutual aid role in responding to fires in neighbouring municipalities when required.
Councillor Angela Hunter pointed to the financial needs the town has, and urged rebuilding its reserves "and looking at our financial situation because what we've got is not sustainable."
The reserves have slowly been drawn down as the town took amounts to meet its budget needs in past years.
Council's discussion turned to what properties it has that could be sold.
Mayor Angela Adshead said she would like to have the town "investigate what to do with our old gravel pit at Sharpe Lake."
The town once allowed quarrying to take place at the site, but has since been ordered by the court to cease.
Adshead questioned whether the property could be sold as a building opportunity if it were levelled.
"That would go a long way to building our reserves, and helping finance the fire truck."
She told council that she has had a meeting with Cobalt Fire Chief Shawn Hearn about its need for a new vehicle and they discussed some ideas, and he is looking into it further.
Hunter suggested looking at municipally owned vacant lots which are mainly rock and not suitable for building. She suggested they could be offered for sale to adjoining neighbours. If neighbouring properties acquired them it would add to their property value, she said.
Town manager Steven Dalley advised that the town public works superintendent Aaron Williams has provided a list of those properties to the town and they are to be reviewed.
Hunter, Cooper and Hughes have been named to an ad hoc committee to investigate different possibilities for the Sharpe Lake property.
Any members of the public who are interested in sitting on that committee are invited to submit their names to the town office.