After her 20-week ultrasound showed that the baby she was carrying had spina bifida, Grimsby resident Laura McFetridge was faced with a difficult decision.
Prior to 2017, parents in Canada would have two choices: have their baby operated on immediately after birth or terminate the pregnancy.
But now, thanks to advancements in fetal surgery, parents have a third option, which increases outcomes for babies and decreases the adverse affects of the condition.
Spina bifida is a rare condition whereby the spine of a fetus does not correctly form around the spinal cord, leading to exposed nerves, which get gradually damaged by the fluid surrounding the baby and small impacts as the mother moves around.
It can lead to decreased nerve function in the legs, bowel and bladder, causing club feet, mobility issues and incontinence. In addition, the opening in the spine acts as a tap, leaking brain fluid and leading to a misshapen cerebellum in the brain, leading to the probability that babies will need brain shunts.
Now, the fetal surgery team at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto can perform in-utero surgery, opening up the mother, extracting the womb and operating on the exposed nerves, before bundling the baby back inside the mother.
This means that the nerve endings have less contact with the fluid in the womb, leading to less deterioration in nerve function, increasing motor function and reducing the chance of needing brain shunts.
However, as Dr. Tim Van Mieghem, maternal-fetal medicine specialist at Mount Sinai Hospital, points out, it doesn’t fix the problem completely.
“It’s not a miracle surgery.”
Instead, it boosts the odds in the baby’s favour. With the fetal surgery, chances of a brain shunt decrease from 80 or 90 per cent to 40 or 50 per cent. With a postdelivery procedure, a child’s chances of walking independently by three years are 20 per cent, which is doubled when fetal surgery is performed.
There are risks involved in the surgery, too. The procedure is invasive, requiring incisions in both linings of the uterus, meaning a mother cannot deliver a child without a C-section. Also, the longer a fetus is out of the womb, the higher the risks of infections, adverse effects from anesthetic, and premature labour.
McFetridge was made well aware of the risks of the procedure, but in the end, it was an easy decision.
“The fetal surgery, because it offered so many benefits to her, it was kind of a no-brainer for me,” she said. “The thought of her being taken within a day of being born and having a major surgery, I didn't like that. I liked that she could have surgery inside of me and still have the comfort of me.”
Now, Holly is thriving, laughing in the sun as she navigates the playground at Rotary Park in Beamsville.
Although she needed a brain shunt, and her development is slightly behind schedule, McFetridge is confident that the surgery increased Holly’s quality of life.
McFetridge also uses a novel electro-stimulation therapy to help repair nerve function in Holly’s lower body through small electrodes, which promotes sensation in the nerves.
And McFetridge is hoping to raise awareness of the fetal surgery, as it gives moms hope in the face of what can be a “devastating” diagnosis.
In Canada, according to Van Mieghem, around half of mothers whose fetus is diagnosed with spina bifida opt for an abortion. However, he believes that if mothers and doctors know more about fetal surgery, that will become a more popular option, improving outcomes for babies.
“I feel like it gives parents … a little bit of hope, that there is this technology that can help give your baby a better quality of life,” said McFetridge. “The best possible life they can have.”
MOUNT SINAI TEAM HOPES ADVANCES WILL IMPROVE OUTCOMES
Dr. Van Mieghem’s team is at the forefront of fetal surgery in Canada. Mount Sinai is the only hospital where mothers can get fetal surgery for the condition, and they’ve had 42 patients since 2017, from as far away as Vancouver.
That’s 10 to 12 patients a year, out of 150 yearly cases of spina bifida in Canada.
However, they’re hoping that with improved awareness, that number can be higher. The team is presenting at conferencing and spreading the word, hoping that patients are referred to specialists who know about this option.
What’s more, the team is also developing an artificial intelligence program that detects spina bifida in ultrasounds, meaning an earlier detection, which gives parents more time to make a decision before the 35-week fetal surgery deadline.
They’re also hoping that robotics will allow the fetal surgery to be performed as a keyhole surgery, eliminating the need to extract the babies from the womb, increasing outcomes even further.