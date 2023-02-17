Western Manitoba would benefit from a new program launching in Winnipeg that is aimed at breaking the cycle of gender-based violence, says one local organization.
EmpowerMen, led by the Ma Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre in Winnipeg, is a pilot project intended to prevent the sexual exploitation and sex trafficking of Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. The initiative involves workshops, online strategies, support services as well as engagement with law enforcement agencies and the corporate sector to educate men and boys about sexual exploitation.
On Tuesday, the Manitoba government announced it would invest $600,000 in the project, using funds from the Indigenous Reconciliation Initiatives Fund, which supports initiatives that work to end gender-based violence through prevention and support for survivors and offenders.
The University of Manitoba will also play a role in researching the motivations, attitudes and behaviours of people who purchase sex.
Although EmpowerMen doesn’t exist in Brandon right now, Candice Wadell-Henowitch said the YWCA Westman Women’s Shelter would greatly benefit from such a program.
“Eventually, hopefully, that would be rolled out in Westman as well,” said Wadell-Henowitch, the organization’s board president.
Manitoba currently has the fourth highest rates of domestic violence in the country, following British Columbia, Alberta and Quebec.
Advocates in Brandon have been lobbying the province for more resources to address the exploitation and trafficking of Indigenous women and youth. According to some advocates, the problem is at a crisis level in Brandon.
This is why EmpowerMen project leader Hennes Doltze is working to bring the program to the Wheat City.
“We know that it is also an issue in Brandon,” he said. “It’s certainly something that we are hoping to do in the next couple of months, to expand and even explore what that would look like.”
Families Minister Rochelle Squires, who is also responsible for the Status of Women, echoed this intention, saying she anticipates that programming similar to EmpowerMen will come to Westman in the future.
“The Province of Manitoba is partnering with Ottawa to ensure that we get programs and initiatives and services to end gender-based violence throughout the province,” she said.
Manitoba was the first province to sign a bilateral funding agreement with the federal government in August that will see Ottawa funnel $1 million over four years into crisis hotlines across the province.
Though none of that money went directly to organizations in Brandon or Westman, the YWCA previously told the Sun the investment was still helpful because the hotlines often connect people to its shelter.
“It’ll assist us immensely during these times because right now our calls have increased and our services have had to increase because numbers are really high,” Heather Symbalisty, then-executive director of Westman Women’s Shelter, said last August.
Squires said Manitobans can expect “more significant investments” for ending gender-based violence in Budget 2023.