Not all of Uxbridge’s industrial citizens are set in the country… perhaps you’re a regular at the Legion on Friday nights, or at Uxpool on Tuesday mornings. As you drive down Franklin Street, you gaze at the building on the east side and speculate about what might go on behind those walls. After you’ve locked the car, you pause for about the hundredth time and sniff the air… you can’t quite identify what that savoury deliciousness might be – it’s different than it was last week, but just like last week.
Deliciousness is exactly what Hela Spice Canada is all about. And although the company doesn’t sell its product to the general public, there are probably dozens of other places in the grocery store where Hela’s flavours can be sampled: in a chosen type of pepperette, the latest variety of cracker, or almond milk, or frozen perogies.
“The way it works,” explains Hela president Paul Hoogenboom, “is that a food processor will come to us with an idea, for a certain flavour, or nutritive mix. They know what their customers want, and we know what ingredients are most likely to produce that result.
Our scientists, most of them with degrees in chemistry or food science, will bring those ingredients into our labs – herbs and spices, proteins, flavourings, colourings – and experiment until they have some possible combinations that might work. Then they turn it over to our chefs. Our test kitchens have every kind of equipment you’ll find in any food manufacturer anywhere. We can make cheese, hot dogs, bread, sauces. Anything. So the kitchens turn our client’s idea, and our scientists’ theories, into something you can taste. We tweak it until it’s perfect.
“At that point, it goes to our blending floor. We have a large variety of blenders, depending on the quantities or particular ingredients required. The blends, whether they’re boxed or bagged or bottled, are shipped to the client, anywhere in North America, on average about 300,000 kilograms per month. And on to the food manufacturer, or the restaurant chain. And that’s how they get into your fridge or pantry, and ultimately into your mouth. That’s when you finally get to taste what we do.”
Hela Spice (the name is a contraction of Hermann Laue, the company’s founder) had its beginning in Germany, and now has plants all over the world. The Canadian division (which is also responsible for the U.S.) was founded in 1982 in Markham. That same year, Coca-Cola abandoned its plant next door to the Legion. But the timing wasn’t quite right for Hela and the empty Uxbridge space to come together.
“We started very small,” recalls Hoogenboom, who’s been with Hela Canada since the beginning. “We did our blends by hand, and our jobs weren’t nearly as specialized. After about 15 years, we’d expanded to the point where we needed something much bigger. That’s when Franklin Street came to our attention. It was just a warehouse then, but its layout worked well for our needs. So in 1999, we came to Uxbridge.”
The Hela plant has undergone several renovations over the last quarter-century, now totalling 75,000 square feet. Beyond the administrative offices (where the important client negotiations happen), the plant can be divided neatly into five areas: the scientific labs, the test kitchens, the blending floor, and two huge warehouse areas, one for incoming ingredients, the other for outgoing blends. And because the blenders are airtight, it’s the test kitchens that produce those wonderful olfactory treats which, depending on the wind conditions, can happily spread through much of town.
Over the last 25 years, Hoogenboom is proud to say that Hela has become a staunch Uxbridge citizen. “We do as much business as we can here in town. We buy our vehicles here, do our insurance, use local agricultural producers for our kitchens. We support Precious Minds, the Fall Fair, the food bank, and of course our neighbours, the Legion. And most of our 60 employees live right here, so they shop here as well.”
Because Hela doesn’t market locally, it keeps a fairly low local profile. Nevertheless, there is one recent partnership Hoogenboom is happy to brag about. Several years ago, it was decided to move the plant’s shipping and receiving bays to the east, to divert truck traffic off Franklin. The trucks would come in via Capstick Lane, beside the car wash. Except one of the town trails, which a lot of school students use, passes through that same area. So Hela worked with the Township to build a retaining wall, creating a greater separation between street and trail. Hela used a local mason for the job, and Hoogenboom reckons the project cost the company about $50,000.
“It was the least we could do as good corporate citizens,” he says. “We want to do our part to make the neighbourhood look good.”