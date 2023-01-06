BROCKTON – There’s an old line, that if you don’t know where you’re going, you’ll never reach your destination. That’s the purpose of Brockton’s Recreation Master Plan – to create a road map for the future of recreation in the local community, according to Mayor Chris Peabody, who said, “I’m looking forward to seeing that report.”
The project is still in the information-gathering phase. The date for completing the online survey for residents and user groups has passed, but people can still contact the recreation department – check the municipal website for information on who to call.
A community open house has been scheduled for Jan. 11 at the Walkerton Community Centre. The draft Master Plan will also be available on the municipal website as of that date for community comment.
The plan will be presented to council on Tuesday, Jan. 31.
As stated on the website, the municipality “understands the importance of parks, trails, open spaces, recreation programs and facilities for its community members.”
The Recreation Master Plan is aimed at guiding recreation services for the next 10 years.
With that goal in mind, members of the community have been asked to tell the municipality what parks and facilities they and their families use; what programs, events and activities they and their families like to attend; and what they’d like to see for future recreation in Brockton.
The last Recreation and Leisure Services Master Plan was done in 2011. At that time, the plan’s overview stated, “The focus of this 2011 Master Plan is on establishing a framework for decision making, investments and staffing of all recreation and leisure services components. It is intended to establish specific action plans for parks, trails, horticulture and open space; action plans for recreation facilities and services delivery; action plans for finance, management and staffing; and, finally, an action plan focused on the existing municipal campground. The Master Plan’s directions and recommendations are focused on the time period of 2011 through 2031. The plan provides the tools necessary to achieve the intended objectives and adjust those objectives in response to changing demographics, trends, and resource availability.”
A lot has changed since then. The community is growing and has an aging demographic. Existing infrastructure, too, is aging.
The eventual need to replace the arena was discussed during 2022 budget deliberations, and throughout the year at various council meetings, along with other recreation needs in the municipality.