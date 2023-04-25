Cobden -- At its April 19 meeting, Whitewater Region council voted to enter into an agreement with the Town of Renfrew to join the Renfrew Household Hazardous Waste Depot (HHW) partnership.
The agreement could be ratified by Renfrew council at its May 9 meeting and it is anticipated Whitewater residents could begin using the depot as early as May 11.
Located at Renfrew’s landfill at 376 Bruce Street, the deopt runs from the first weekend in May to the last weekend in August. Residents of the HHW Depot partnership can drop off household hazardous waste throughout the open hours of Renfrew’s landfill: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday from May to August, and on Thursdays from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. There is no cost to the user.
Whitewater residents make up 16.3 per cent of the total of potential users in the partnership’s catchment area; hence the township will be assessed 16.3 percent of the cost of running the depot projected to be $50,707 for 2023. That amounts to approximately $8,500 in total cost to Whitewater Region.
The township still plans to host its own HHW day in the fall of 2023, after the Renfrew depot closes for the season. In the past Whitewater has held two such days annually, with a cost of $17,000 to $20,000 per event.
Whitewater Environmental Services Superintendent Deanna Nicholson noted the partnership will result in substantial savings for Whitewater.
“The total annual cost to provide the HHW services staff has recommended, including joining the HHW partnership of $8,500 plus one additional event day at $21,500, will be approximately $30,000,” Ms. Nicholson said. “This will result in an approximate saving to the township of $13,000 as compared to holding two HHW event days as in previous years.”
Additional impetus for the new agreement results from the loss of access to the Ottawa Valley Waste Recovery Center (OVWRC) for the disposal of garbage and HHW.
“The loss of this location as a depot for HHW is most likely to affect residents of the Westmeath and Beachburg areas as they were more likely to use the OVWRC due to their proximity,” Ms. Nicholson said.
Commercial hazardous waste will not be accepted.
Other partners in the Renfrew HHW depot include the Town of Arnprior and Townships of Addington Highlands, Admaston/Bromley, Horton, Greater Madawaska and McNab/Braeside.
Mayor Neil Nicholson commended Whitewater staff for its work in establishing this proposal.
“It’s an example of providing an increased level of service to residents while saving money in the long term,” he said. “Both efforts are much appreciated. Thank you so much, and continue to find these opportunities.”