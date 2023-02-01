A local doctor and expert on Indigenous health care was recognized this week for the work she has done since the COVID-19 pandemic began to help keep Indigenous people and communities safe and keep them educated about the dangers of the COVID-19 virus.
During a ceremony on Tuesday in Winnipeg, the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) presented an award to Dr. Marcia Anderson, the vice-dean of Indigenous health, social justice and anti-racism at the Rady Faculty of Health Sciences.
Since COVID-19 first hit Manitoba in the spring of 2020, Anderson has worked in the role of public health lead for the First Nations pandemic response coordination team, working to communicate timely and accurate information about COVID-19 to First Nations communities and people.
“We have to recognize our people that take the lead in being able to provide and get us together in times of hardship for our First Nations community,” AMC Grand Chief Cathy Merrick said on Tuesday as Anderson was being recognized.
"We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for doing the work that you were able to do.”
Anderson was also recognized earlier this year for her work as the lead of the First Nations pandemic response coordination team, as back in August she was named the recipient of the 2022 Lieutenant Governor’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration.
Anderson reflected on the work she and others have done throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The work that we were able to do in support of First Nation communities, urban Indigenous communities, and diverse Black and racialized communities required so many people to share leadership, vision, commitment and love,” Anderson said in a release. “People brought the best of their knowledge, experience and skills to do the best we could to close gaps in access and outcomes.
“That approach to serving our communities was what made the biggest difference in our pandemic response.”
