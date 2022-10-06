Hiking season may be nearing its end, but the District of North Vancouver Fire and Rescue team are urging hikers and adventure enthusiasts not to let safety concerns slip.
In a video recently uploaded to its social media, the various staff at the District of North Vancouver talk on its technical rescue program.
The video describes how each year the team takes specialized training in rescue, including swift water rescue and high-angle rope rescue, from professionally certified instructors to maximize the chances of saving those few who find themselves stuck in the canyons and lost in the trails each year.
District of North Vancouver deputy fire chief Wayne Kennedy said he hopes the videos will encourage those who venture into the wilderness to consider they have all safety aspects covered before embarking on a trip.
"We hope it will potentially generate some questions and curiosity around some of the things that they might be able to do to better prepare," he said.
"Especially if they are going to venture out and so some of the unique recreational activities that we have here on the North Shore."
The risks in the canyons and forested areas around North Vancouver result in an average of over 100 technical rescue calls annually, the video stated.
Rather than focusing on the worst case scenarios from these rescues, however, the upbeat video focuses on what can be done to avoid the problem in the first place.
That wasn't a tactic that we were looking to utilize," said Kennedy.
"We're more looking at the chance to just share some information. To give people the opportunity to educate themselves and get engaged a little more.
"If we can provide some education and preparedness in advance of anybody coming and exploring our trails, and our rivers, and all the great stuff here on the North Shore, then I think we deem that as a success."
With that then comes the potential lessening of accidents and dangerous incidents, he said.
Kennedy said a further roll-out of videos can be expected, further detailing the types of rescues that can be carried out and the "diverse work" the fire department in North Vancouver carries out.