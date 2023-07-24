Fears of a large influx of people being thrown out on the streets have turned out to be unfounded, thanks to intervention from a Chatham-Kent housing stability worker.
Jeff Wilkins, Licensed Paralegal and Chatham-Kent Housing Stability Worker said tenants at the CK Extended Stay facility are covered under the Ontario Residential Tenancies Act and will not have to vacate by July 31, despite eviction notices they received earlier this month.
The notices stated CK Extended Stay was closing “completely down” at the end of the month to undergo renovations, leaving residents less than three weeks to find alternative accommodations – and because of their financial status, there were fears many would wind up homeless and on the streets.
An Ontario-numbered company privately owns CK Extended Stay out of Oshawa that purchased the former Super 8 motel on Grand Ave. E in 2021.
The 40-room facility bills itself as providing short-term transitional housing for people trying to find a permanent residence.
“They call themselves transitional housing, but there’s actually no such thing as transitional housing,” Wilkins said about CK Extended Stay’s self-description.
He said a pamphlet that was produced three years ago entitled, ‘Living In Motels, Your Rights Under the Residential Tenancies Act” covers the tenants’ plight.
“You are covered under the act if you’re living in a unit on a long-term basis, or there’s no agreement between you and the landlord about how long you will stay, you’re paying rent every month for an unknown amount of time, your ID card has this motel as your home address if you’ve brought some or all of your own furnishings into the unit.
“Every single tenant there checks off that list,” Wilkins said.
He also reviewed the Tenancies Act to see if the CK Extended Stay owner had any exemptions.
“There’s absolutely no exemptions for them,” he said.
Individual residents pay $850 monthly for shared-room accommodation or $1,700 monthly for a family. These tenants typically do not qualify to stay in a homeless shelter and pay their rent through their monthly Ontario Works or Ontario Disability Support Program cheques.
Wilkins and a city housing manager, social worker, and ROCK Missions executive director Renee Geniole visited the facility to give the tenants the good news.
“We told them that, quite truthfully, there’s no way that the landlord can evict you; they can’t just lock the doors,” he said.
Wilkins said the owner would have to go through the Landlord Tenant Board to launch an appeal.
While visiting the facility, Wilkins noticed some of the building’s 40 units are already being remodelled, fuelling the assumption the renovations are being conducted so the building can be sold.
Wilkins said if tenants have to relocate for renovations, they would be allowed to return for the same rent under the Tenancies Act.
“They get rights of first refusal, no matter how much renovating is done, and they’re allowed to go back for the same rent,” he said.
Even if the building is sold, Wilkins said the new owners must honour the current tenants under the Covenants of Landlord and Tenant Act.
“When you’re a landlord, and you sell a building with sitting tenants, the new landlord inherits the tenants and leases, and they would have to go to the Landlord Tenant Board if they want to make changes,” he said.
Wilkins said he asked the CK Extended Stay operations manager to send a message to the unnamed business owner, offering to have a conversation to come up with a solution.
“I still haven’t heard a word from them,” he said.
The conditions of the facility are less than ideal, namely the lack of privacy with two and three people per room with only a sheet between the beds. Security and safety are issues as some doors do not have locks, while insect infestation and the lack of air conditioning are also concerns.
Wilkins said the most bothersome aspect is the money the company is making from these vulnerable clients.
“They’re charging $850 for a bed and putting two people in a room who don’t even know each other, and if people have a hard time paying, they charge $600 and put three people in a room, with just a sheet between the beds for privacy,” Wilkins said. “This place is making money hand over fist.”
Wilkins had said the company was making “about a million dollars” in previous media interviews, “but it’s closer to $1.4, $1.6-million if all the rooms were full,” he said.
“They’ve made a killing the last two years through COVID.”
Wilkins said he and other municipal staff will be at the facility on July 31 “to ensure no hijinks happen.”
The situation at CK Extended Stay was revealed the same week that Chatham-Kent Council received an alarming update from Josh Myers, Housing Services director, about the homeless situation in Chatham-Kent.
His report stated that the number of households needing emergency housing has more than doubled since 2018-19, when the municipality relied solely on motels for emergency housing.
The municipality opened a COVID-19 emergency shelter at the John D. Bradley Centre early in 2020 after no agencies stepped forward to operate a shelter.
Since opening the Victoria Park Place on June 1, 2022, a total of 15,479 bed nights have been used, and 321 households have been served as 35 families and 62 children required emergency housing, while 23 percent of admissions diverted successfully to alternative forms of housing.
It was also reported that 54 percent of people using the shelter have never been in emergency housing programs.
Myers said the goal of eventually closing the 48-bed Victoria Park Place shelter and returning to a smaller emergency housing facility appears to be unattainable.
“There is no supporting evidence to suggest that this goal will be met in the near future,” Myers told Council. “Those on social assistance or in lower-paying work continue to see their incomes decrease, and we are losing more affordable housing than what is being created, and the wait list for programming and housing is at an all-time high.”
Myers said across Canada, there had been a significant increase in homeless shelter use since the pandemic financial support ended.
“The complete lack of and ongoing decline of low-rent housing options is the single largest barrier in reducing and preventing homelessness, and it’s nearly impossible to reduce homelessness without access to affordable places to live,” Myers said.
While Chatham-Kent received a 6.7 percent increase in provincial funding for its homeless situation, the staff report said the increase doesn’t cover the inflationary pressures on services or allow for new programming.
Other municipalities, including London, Windsor-Essex and Sarnia-Lambton, announced percentage increases in the double digits from the same funding.
The ministry said that Chatham-Kent did not get the same percentage increase since it is not seeing the same level of homelessness and housing precarity as its neighbouring communities.
“We have expressed multiple times about how that is not enough in terms of any time of sustainability for our homeless prevention program,” said April Rietdyk, General Manager, Health & Family Services.
South Kent Councillor Anthony Ceccacci said the report was “very challenging” to read before entering a successful motion asking staff to bring back recommendations for affordable and emergency housing in retrofits of existing or new buildings, with financing options of preferred sites on municipality-owned properties.
He also asked that Council work with the administration to create a plan to lobby the provincial and federal governments for more capital and operating funds to support the affordable housing needs in Chatham-Kent.
Ceccacci said the report should come back by the November 6 Council meeting before the 2024-27 budget deliberations late that month.
The motion passed unanimously.