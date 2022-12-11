The Creative Cave… sounds intriguing, doesn’t it? The dream has become reality and The Creative Cave Art Centre is up and running in Wakaw. As of May 30th, the Creative Cave was an official non-profit entity complete with a Board to run things. They are currently set up in the seating area of the Wakaw Curling Rink which has not been utilized since before the pandemic. President Karisa Boschman was the initial push behind the formation of the art centre. After she discovered that there was indeed an interest and desire for an art club, it was full steam ahead to do what needed to be done to accomplish it. Together with “a fierce group of ladies” who also believed in Karisa’s dream, and the councils of the Town of Wakaw, RM of Fish Creek, family, friends, and the community, one year after Karisa first broached the subject with the Wakaw and District Recreation Board, the shelves are up, supplies purchased, and classes are rolling out.
On November 1, the Creative Cave shared on their Facebook page that they had applied for a Sask Lotteries Grant through the Wakaw and District Recreation Board and they had been approved for the full amount requested. The grant money was dedicated to procuring the essential items that are needed for a studio space to allow for a variety of classes to be offered. Their first event a paint night was held on November 7th in the Wakaw Inn and Liquor Store. The second event occurred on December 3 in their temporary space with 11 people registered to come out and enjoy the camaraderie of fellow crafters and learn about creating wreaths. Feedback from those in attendance was that it was a “fun morning”.
While Karisa is clear that she is “by no means a professional artist, manager, or project coordinator”, it is clear that she had the desire and dedication to see that more artistic learning opportunities could become a regular part of the community. Karisa shared that she and her husband both enjoy pottery, but things like a kiln will have to wait until the Creative Cave have a permanent space to call its own. The expenses involved in pottery relegate it to a future hope and dream once the group becomes a firmly established presence in the community. In the meantime, there is so much else that can be done. Some of the ideas the Board has thrown into their idea-pot include stained glass, woodburning, photography basics, rug hooking, beading, candle making, pysanka, jewelry making, garden stepping stones, and music. At one time it was easy to find people willing to teach piano lessons, but with so many needing to work full-time jobs outside of the home imagine if there was a space where a teacher from outside of the community could come and offer lessons, and it doesn’t have to be restricted to piano either. The Board of the Creative Cave wants the space to cater to, support, and encourage the arts in the community.
While events like paint nights and wreath-making exist in bigger communities, it is nice to have the chance to get involved in creative ventures right here at home. The Board of Directors consisting of President Karisa Boschman, Vice President Debbie Simmonds, Secretary Jensen Beaudoin, Treasurer Taylor Hubert, and Director Dyleah Gulansky are all very excited about the possibilities that exist and would love to hear from members of the community about what sort of things they would be interested in. Do you have a craving to engage in some paint classes? Or learning the art of macrame? How about painting or sketching? Dream big and if you happen to know someone who could teach something, be sure to reach out to the Board with their name and contact information. Let’s see how crafty Wakaw can be!