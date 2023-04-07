LISTOWEL – Last week, it was announced that Listowel’s country singing sweetheart, Karli June, has been nominated for three Country Music Association of Ontario (CMAOntario) awards. She has been recognized in three separate categories; Rising Star, Songwriter of the Year (for her song ‘Makes You Pretty’) and Album of the Year (for her debut album, Where You Come From).
June is honoured to be nominated for these awards and describes the emotions she experienced when learning of the nominations.
“It was amazing! It is such an incredible feeling just to be recognized for the work that we put in. It’s just an amazing feeling. I was very shocked. I mean it is something you are always hoping for and I’ve been looking at this a long time and so it was just kind of one of those breakthrough moments for me,” expressed June in a recent interview with The Listowel Banner.
“The hard work paid off. It’s all voted by industry members as well so it’s definitely affirmation that I’m on the right path and that the industry is behind me and supporting me. It really means a lot to me.”
For June, getting nominated for a CMAOntario award has been a “bucket list item”. And getting nods for not one, but three categories in her first year of being nominated is quite an impressive feat.
Although she’s been at this “for a while” she jokes, June still considers herself in the industry as an emerging artist.
“These are the kind of things as an emerging artist that can really set your career off.”
She’s had an incredible past year since releasing her debut EP in February of 2022, which June explains was a “tough time to release a record” due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions,
But the record itself is relatable, real and connects with people.
“I think that there are a lot of songs on the record that really related to people, specifically the single “Makes You Pretty,” about overcoming hardships. It’s been really special just to see the continued support, especially from my hometown. It’s just been continued steps forward which is great. Especially considering coming out of the pandemic and how hard that was, as someone in the music industry. So it’s been a lot of momentum.”
And there is no slowing down for June in the future.
“We are going to continue this momentum forward. I’ve been travelling to Nashville a little bit. We have some new music that we are working on and I’m currently in the process of working on my next record. I think it’s even better than my last one so I’m really excited about it and I’m going to have a single that comes out around July/August time.”
June also just released ‘Makes You Pretty’ in the Australian radio market and plans to go and “do a little bit of touring” in Australia.
But her hometown of Listowel will always have a special place in her heart. June even performed at the town’s biggest event, Paddyfest, last month and explained how much the show meant to her.
“That was such a special show, you know, it’s always special to play in your hometown and look out and see familiar faces. It’s just a really nice way to say thank you for everybody’s support and I talk about my hometown all the time. I want everybody to know how much it means to me.”
Now that June is really coming into her own, she offered some advice to aspiring singers.
“Take any opportunity that you can to perform in front of people. Whether it is big or small, just get in front of as many crowds and build your craft as you can. And really just know who you are, because that is going to come through in your music as well.”
“It’s been a lot of ups and downs, so you have to kind of figure it out. It’s definitely a tough road, so these sorts of things (her CMAOntario nominations), you really have to celebrate them when they come.”
“I just believe everything happens for a reason and if you can learn from the nos and the setbacks and just trust that you’re on the right path, but of course, having a supportive community helps you so much.
June is continuously supported by her amazing family, husband and of course, her hometown.
“Those people all are there to pick you up when it’s hard.”
So what’s next for June?
“I have my sights set on a Canadian Country Music Award next! So we are going for it!”
The CMAOntario Awards show will take place on June 4.
For more information or to buy tickets, visit https://cmaontario.ca/2023-awards/.