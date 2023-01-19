Representatives of Circle K were at last Monday’s regular city council meeting in support of an amendment to the 132 Avenue Functional Study, which could see easier access to a future convenience store location.
Circle K is exploring the construction of a convenience store, car wash and fueling station at the former Windsor Ford location at 132 Ave. and 100 St.
The amendment looks to change access points along the northern and western boundaries of the property, explained Stephen Ball, GHD Limited, who conducted the amendment study on behalf of Circle K. Those changes would see an access point along 132 Ave. and another onto 100 St.
“The city did complete a functional study that identified a long-term plan for future modifications to reduce conflict points, enhance safety and improve capacity,” said Kristine Donnelly, city director of engineering.
City council first approved the 132 Avenue Functional Study in July 2014.
Donnelly explained that there are no immediate plans for the changes, but Circle K wants the reassurance that there will be access to the proposed site when improvement work is done on the road in the future.
“We certainly don't want a landlocked business, allowing as much access as practical, and it's advantageous for the business; it's also advantageous to our residents or visitors who need access to services,” said Coun. Dylan Bressey.
Council accepted the amendments at the council meeting.
Bressey questioned why such a detailed report was coming to council as he found it unusual.
Donnelly explained that because the report had previously been accepted by council, any amendments also needed to be approved by council.
Clayton noted there was “significant engagement” with the community, particularly with the Grande Prairie & District Chamber of Commerce, when the study was initially proposed.
“This functional study is way more in depth than council should be getting into and needs to be getting into, and the concern with that is honestly, I think I spent a couple of hours trying to understand something I didn’t have to understand over the weekend,” said Bressey.
He also noted the cost of preparing and bringing it to council from administration.