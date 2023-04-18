Neubauer Farms will be restarting farm tours for students next month. The tours are almost fully booked for spring, but a few spaces are still open.
Nichole Neubauer took the fall of 2022 off from the farm tours as she was focused on the Agricultural Discovery Centre at Irvine School, but is looking forward to getting them going again.
More than 21,000 kids have participated in the farm tours since their inception.
“We have a couple of great facilitators hired and we’ll be kicking that program off around the second week of May,” stated Neubauer. “It’s a great option for schools in the Medicine Hat area to come out to the farm to get their hands dirty and have some fun learning about agriculture.”
The spring tours are very popular. Kids learn about the birth of livestock and planting crops. Neubauer loves the critical thinking that occurs while students are at the farm and the wonderful questions they ask.
Students from all three school divisions in the Medicine Hat area are booked in for tours. “There are lots of younger kids, which are somewhat unpredictable and they are usually fairly elated with many of the things they experience,” said Neubauer.