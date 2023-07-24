Judges for the 2023 Communities in Bloom competition were in Moosomin from July 18 to 19, viewing the different areas in town that involved the community’s participation in beautification, heritage, and environmental awareness.
From the 23 spots picked in the Moosomin area for the judges to view—including the Moosomin & District Regional Park and Pipestone Hills Golf Course—everything went as planned, said Moosomin Communities in Bloom organizers.
“It went really good. One of the judges told us that we presented ourselves really well,” said Jasmine Davidson, Communities in Bloom Project Manager.
“One of the things they really liked was how our community supported one another,” added Economic Development Officer Casey McCormac.
“We talked about the new playground in town, how the basketball court is coming, and all of the different projects. They said it seems like when there’s a need in the community, members in the community figure it out and make it happen.
“They were amazed by the community support that we have here.”
McCormac said they also received feedback from the judges on what areas the community can improve on.
“I think they will give us some good feedback. Kathy told us that she loved all of the history that we have, but it’s not available if you’re not on a tour like the one we did,” said McCormac.
“One of our biggest observations was to make that information available to tourists and other people, because there’s nothing really to bring them in and learn that history unless you have a tour with everyone on it.”
Davidson said the judges were impressed with the Moosomin & District Regional Park and Pipestone Hills Golf Course.
“She really liked the golf course, she’s a golfer and said she wants to come back and golf,” Davidson said.
“I think they really liked the lake too. We had a really nice lunch there, it was delicious.”
Throughout the tour, organizers from Moosomin took the judges to the Cenotaph, the CPR Flower Garden, the Moosomin Regional Museum, Dr. Davidson Park and other key points in town. At each selected spot, there was someone from the community speaking about that specific location.
“The judges also enjoyed that there were multiple people on the tour,” said Davidsion.
“She said usually they only get to talk to the mayor for 15 minutes to half an hour, but he was with them for two days. There was some questions she would ask and we wouldn’t be able to answer them, she would need the mayor, she would need Paul (CAO), it was nice having everyone there with us.”
“Also having everyone at their locations that we showed too, because they’re the ones who are passionate about that location and the judges said they could really tell the passion the people had for like the Cenotaph, the Legion, and the Labyrinth,” added McCormac.
Davidson and McCormac were asked when they expect to hear back from the judges.
“It takes a while. They discussed it while they were here, but there’s still going to be questions they have to ask us,” said Davidson.
McCormac said Moosomin was the first community for the judges to view.
“There’s two other communities in our category, we don’t know who they are, but we were the very first one they judged this year,” she said.
Despite the results, they said they were happy to see people and businesses in the community participate in freshining up the town.
“Everyone has said this contest has been awesome because the town looks so good right now,” said McCormac.
“I think it was worth it no matter what because our town looks so good. Everyone’s been saying that, Mayor Larry Tomlinson said that, all of the councillors were saying that.”
“I think it’s amazing how we promoted purple as the theme and how many people actually listened,” added Davidson.
“You drive around, everyone has purple flowers, I thought that was awesome.”