Ardimento Fencing Academy will hold free beginner courses throughout the month of June as a way of thanking the community.
“It’s our way of saying thank you to the community,” said Ardimento’s Iokennoron McComber. “We just want to give back to the community for their support and this is our way of doing that.”
Courses will run every Thursday from 4:30 to 6 p.m. throughout the month of June, at the green space between the Golden Age Club and Orville Park. Courses begin June 1 and will run for five weeks.
Fencing and all that goes with it can make for a wonderful workout and is a great way to unload some stress, too, McComber said.
“It’s a fundamental martial art,” McComber said. “It’s not just a bunch of guys in a park waving sticks around. It’s a real sneaky workout and there are a lot of core muscles and stabilizers involved, too.”
The Kahnawake club was founded in 2021, when McComber and another fencing enthusiast began practicing and honing their craft in a Chateauguay park. Fast-forward a few months later and after a conversation with Club 24 Athletic Foundation co-founder Kerry Goodleaf, the group had a spot to practice for a while, and now they operate out of the Kateri School Gymnasium.
“It’s going really well,” McComber said. “We have been to three tournaments so far, and our students have medalled in each of them. We won a gold and silver in our first one, a gold and silver in our second one and just last weekend we participated in another competition and one of our instructors won a silver medal there.”
The group got a $27,000 grant from Kahnawà:ke Shakotiia'takehnhas Community Services (KSCS) to cover equipment purchases and instructor certification costs, McComber added, saying the group was on the lookout for additional funding sources.
“We’re trying like hell to do that,” he said.
Registration is limited to those 13 and up and those under 18 must have a parent present. Participants are asked to wear comfortable athletic clothes and to bring a water bottle.
Those who sign up will be taken through the basics of the 14th-century Italian longsword and the 16th-century German longsword.
For more information or to register, please call McComber at 514-924-5572.