Hartland and N.B. Department of Natural Resources fire crews responded to a forest fire in Howard Brook, a heavily wooded area northeast of Hartland, Sunday evening, Oct. 23. Hartland Fire Chief Mike Walton said his department responded to the fire report at approximately 8 p.m. Sunday. He said they could see the fire from the highway but couldn’t reach the blaze burning on “the backside of the brook.” Walton said there are no roads, not even four-wheeler roads, into the burning area. He said his crews monitored the situation until Department of Natural Resources fire crews arrived before midnight. Walton estimated the fire covered an approximately 10-acre area. He believes the fallen leaves are fuelling the fire. The Hartland fire chief said forest fires are rare in late October. Nick Brown, a spokesperson for the Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development, said staff responded to the fire Saturday evening. “The fire started last night (Oct. 23) in the Howard Brook area and is now listed as under control,” Brown stated in an email. Staff remained working at the site on Monday to ensure it remained under contorl. “The fire is estimated to be eight hectares in size, and the fire is only burning surface fuels such as dead leaves. (So. no actual trees burning),” Brown added.
Forest fire burning in northern Carleton County is under control
- Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter River Valley Sun
