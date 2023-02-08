ENGLEHART - There's a new community services coordinator in town, and she's right at home talking to the kids and their parents who stop by her office at the Englehart and Area Community Arena Complex.
With a background as a teacher, Johanna Paradis is relaxed and interested as kids stop by her door to share stories, ideas and their interests with her.
Others in the community are also taking advantage of her open door to share their suggestions and requests. Paradis can be found there Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Paradis' duties extend beyond recreation and also include economic development and communications.
Currently her focus is on the arena, but her attention has already started shifting to prepare for the Englehart Lee Pool’s 2023 season.
For now, though, the arena is filled with activity, and public skating hours have been doubled to coordinate more with the times that kids get out from school. The ice will be kept in until the end of March.
"In addition to skating, we've also got some pick-up hockey running for kids, and Val Kennedy and I have been working together and we have three different fitness programs running. We had 32 at our first seniors class," she said at an interview in her office.
"It was awesome."
The gym, which is open 24/7, is available to those aged 16 and up without a parent. There is also a walking track which is open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walking poles can be provided.
The February 3-5 Fred Burrows Memorial Hockey Tournament was "a new event that Minor Hockey is starting this year. The town is supporting that by having activities for the kids going on upstairs and getting student volunteers to help with the canteen, and making it a real community event. The Rebekahs are running the kitchen upstairs," Paradis said.
The arena will also be the site of U11 hockey playoffs on February 25 and U9 playoffs March 24.
Paradis has also been working on preparations for the Englehart Winter Carnival March 1 to 5.
"There is a lot of stuff planned for that," she said.
There will be a hypnotist, a lip sync battle, and human ice bowling.
Outside the arena complex, Paradis has also been "working on developing those connections with all the organizations in the town that are offering other programs and developing partnerships to contribute to what they already have going on rather than running separately."
She is currently working on plans for some youth programming in between the hockey season and the baseball season.
Other activities in the summer months for which Paradis is planning include the annual Day in the Park. A new pavilion at the town's ball field will also be completed this year, so a grand opening is planned for that, she said.
She said it is her goal to build up programs and activities that make Englehart an attractive place to live.