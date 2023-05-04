Busy lawyers and an absent accused have set back the trial of a Kaslo-area man by about two weeks.
The start of the trial of Alejandro Calderon for arson, break and enter and mischief was put off to May 9 for all the parties to get coordinated.
Calderon was expected to plead on the charges at the hearing April 25 in a Nelson courtroom. But court heard that his defence lawyer, Don White, was attending a court case in Rossland the same day. The court also heard that White had just received some video evidence from prosecutors a week earlier and had not had time to discuss it with his client.
Calderon himself was unable to appear in court as he is receiving treatment at a rehabilitation facility in the Lower Mainland (see ‘Calderon trial delayed as accused unable to pay ticket to get to court,’ Valley Voice, April 20, 2023).
After the Crown discussed the matter with defence, Provincial Court Judge W. Grant Sheard agreed to put the matter off until May 9.
At that hearing, Calderon is expected to plead guilty or not guilty to charges that he broke the door of the Home Hardware in Kaslo on December 6, threw in a jerry can of fuel and lit it on fire. He was being held in custody until January, when his lawyer arranged for him to receive bail to attend a rehabilitation facility. Details of Calderon’s bail conditions are under a publication ban.
Meanwhile, a second court case involving Calderon will resume on June 13. He’s charged with assaulting a Kaslo woman on the street in February 2022. That trial began in January when the Crown presented its case. Calderon’s lawyers will present his defence at the June hearing.