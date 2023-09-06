Kids happily took the plunge into the cloud of bubbles at the Foam Party on the grounds of the Keepers of the Circle in New Liskeard August 26.
Indigenous Family Mentor Karly Chevrier-Wabie hosted the EarlyON activity at the centre where about eight families and approximately 15 children gathered for the fun-filled early afternoon event.
The centre is rebuilding its activities after the pandemic, and in recent years it has also seen some renovations, Chevrier-Wabie explained.
The Keepers of the Circle provides support for area Indigenous families, and plans a number of ongoing activities. The annual hunt camp hosted by the Matachewan First Nation is coming up. There will also be an Every Child Matters Pow Wow in Kirkland Lake on September 30, noted Chevrier-Wabie.
She said she and Darlene Skani, who also provides family services at the centre, are hoping to do some drum-making in the future, and recently held a workshop on how to make baby rawhide rattles.
Skani recently held a workshop in making ribbon skirts, and Chevrier-Wabie said she is "sure she is going to do another workshop for it before all the pow wows are done for the summer."
While Chevrier-Wabie leads activities for children up to age six, Skani provides activities for children aged seven and up.