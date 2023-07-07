CARGILL – The South Bruce Grey Health Centre’s board of directors has a new chair.
Following the June 28 annual general meeting, Bill Heikkila announced he was stepping down as board chair, although he’ll continue to serve on the board of directors. Replacing him as chair is Jim Bagshaw.
The board also has a new vice-chair – Dean Dunn – with the retirement from the board of 2022-23 vice-chair Leslie Hastie. Second vice-chair is John Haggarty.
Sheila Dowler has also stepped down from the board. New to the board are Joe Dietrich and Lindsay Parsons.
Bagshaw commented that Heikkila has led the board through COVID-19 and staffing issues, and has made a big contribution to the board “in moving everything forward.”
Heikkila commented in his final message as board chair on some of the challenges the board has faced, saying, “While the COVID-19 pandemic is now largely a thing of the past, the provincial health system continues to be challenged by a shortage of health human resources… These shortages have impacted all four of our hospital sites, and resulted in temporary closures and reductions in emergency department hours.” He noted the focus of the board, leadership team, staff and physicians continues to be on “recruitment, retention, training and education.”
Heikkila commented on the contributions of the four hospital foundations, which provided over $2.3 million in funding for necessary medical equipment and renovations.
“In addition to raising essential funds, our foundations raise awareness that equipment and furnishings are not fully funded by the provincial government,” he said.
Heikkila welcomed new president and CEO Nancy Shaw, who brings a wealth of experience in rural health-care leadership. He also thanked former president and CEO Michael Barrett for his leadership, primarily during the pandemic response. He also commended Barrett for development and implementation of the nursing recruitment and retention plan, and advancement of key capital projects.
Heikkila thanked the leadership, staff and physicians “for their commitment and resilience throughout the year. I recognize this has been a stressful time… and they have continued to put patients first.”
Year in Review
Shaw presented the Year in Review (April 1, 2022-March 31, 2023).
As SBGHC transitions from the COVID-19 response, numbers are mainly increasing – 2,368 admitted patients, compared to 2,304 in 2021-22; 40,799 emergency visits, up from 34,886; 437 babies born, up from 426 the previous year; 1,693 surgeries, up from 1,636. What’s down is the number of employees – 382, from 403.
Shaw touched on a number of initiatives including the hospital advisor program, that ensures the patient and family voice is represented in all aspects of delivering care; the CT program at the Kincardine hospital; contrast enhanced mammography at the Walkerton hospital; the new procedure space for minor surgeries in Walkerton (which has served 40 patients); Kincardine hospital expansion project and MRI announcement (the project is currently in stage three); and advances in training, recruitment and communication.
Shaw also noted that the financial year ended with an operational deficit of $1.5 million.