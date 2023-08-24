Slocan Valley residents in the regional fire protection service area will be going to the polls this fall to vote on whether to borrow $750,000 for a new fire truck for the Winlaw Fire Department.
The borrowing would cost the owner of a $450,000 home in the area an extra $21.29 in taxes annually.
Advanced polls will take place in late November, with the referendum held on December 2.
Fire protection for Summit Lake
Staff have been asked to prepare a service case analysis for extending fire protection from Nakusp to Summit Lake. The service currently covers Nakusp and a portion of Area K (Arrow Lakes). As Summit Lake is in Area H, it was Area H Director Walter Popoff who sponsored the request for staff to look into the costs and benefits of providing the service, although he wasn’t present at the meeting. Summit Lake is about 16 kilometres away from Nakusp.
Grants issued
The board of directors approved a variety of grants in the Valley Voice readership area:
Area D
Lardeau Fire Prevention Association - $5,000 for structural protection project
Area H
Kootenay Yoga Festival - $1,000
Columbia Basin Environmental Education Network - $500 for Wild Voice program
Slocan Solutions Society - $1,500 for electric fencing/fruit tree replacement cost-share
New Denver Hospice Society - $2,000 for volunteer hospice training
Nelson Public Library - $2,731 for operational funding
Slocan - $75 for Kootenay Yoga Festival
Slocan - $3,000 for Slocan Valley Outriders Perimeter fencing project
Area K
Burton Community Association-- $12,000 – ball diamond rejuvenation