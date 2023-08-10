Iqaluit’s city council voted Tuesday evening to apply for millions of dollars in federal housing money.
The funding would come through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp.’s Housing Accelerator Fund – a $4-billion initiative to bolster the housing supply nationwide.
An estimated 160 dwelling units could be built in Iqaluit over three years with $8.8 million from the fund, said city planner Samantha Toffolo in a report to council.
The proposal outlines how the funding request, if approved, can be used to pay for construction and renovation of affordable housing and improvements, transportation infrastructure, water systems, broadband connectivity.
It was provided to council ahead of Tuesday’s meeting.
The application deadline is Aug. 18.
There was no questioning or debate following Toffolo’s presentation.
Deputy Mayor Kyle Sheppard provided a brief comment during the meeting, saying that he’s hopeful the application will be successful.
“There’s nothing more important that we can do as a council than, in any way possible, facilitate new housing construction, and the goals of this program are well-directed and good,” he said.
“The recommended uses of the funding that come from this are diverse, give a lot of flexibility to this council and future councils to allocate these funds to do things like develop new housing, site preparations, offset the cost of land for new developments, as well as do everything else we need to do service those developments.”
Following Sheppard’s comments, councillors unanimously voted to apply for funding.