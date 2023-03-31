The awards program at Medicine Hat College is there to help students succeed. Struggling to make ends meet only makes pursuing a post-secondary education that much harder. The process is simple for MHC students. By going online and answering a few questions, students maximize their potential of receiving an award or bursary.
“Students will often assume they don’t qualify or their grades aren’t high enough, but there are many awards that aren’t based on grades at all,” stated Michael Doughty, coordinator of financial aid and awards at MHC, in a press release. “Leadership, community service and financial need are common criteria for many of the awards. The great news about MHC’s scholarship and bursary program is students only need to apply once and we do the rest, matching them to any awards they may be eligible for.”
More than $350,000 of scholarships and bursaries are available each year thanks to MHC donors. Donors to the college are individuals, private businesses, professional organizations and government.
Applications for MHC’s scholarship and bursary program are now accepted until June 1, 2023. Visit http://www.mhc.ab.ca to get started.