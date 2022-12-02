LISTOWEL – A local business is under scrutiny for displaying a holiday sign featuring profane language on a busy downtown street.
The Main Street East business, Gilkinson Financial, displayed a graphic of Santa with an adult-centered comedic statement that used profane language. The inappropriate picture was up for less than 24 hours as it had soon garnered the attention of a local community Facebook group. Many were outraged and offended by the profanity, while others praised the humour of the meme and business.
The following day, another sign was displayed, stating the previous sign as an ‘error’ while offering their next 10 clients $1,000 who fund mortgages with the Listowel financial institution.
The sign was changed as it sparked outrage and that since it is a municipality approved sign, it is against bylaws to have vulgar language on display.
The owner of the business has ensured it was a joke, and meant no harm by posting the image that he found on social media.