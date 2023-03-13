The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) is investigating an armed carjacking that happened on Sunday March 11, 2023.
The incident occurred at 11pm when the victim was removing items from his car, which he just parked in the underground parking garage at 1105 Leger Way. The suspect approached the victim pointing a gun, and demanded the keys to his vehicle. The victim agreed, and the suspect fled in the stolen vehicle. The victim wasn't injured.
The car is described as a grey 2020 Audi A5 with the Ontario license plate: CHRF 464. Police are asking the public's assistance in identifying, as well locating the suspect who is described as a black man between 20-25 years of age wearing black pants, black top, and a black hat.
The public is asked not to approach the suspect, but to call 9-1-1 immediately. Anyone who witnessed the incident, as well as those with dashcam footage are asked to call the 1 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at: 905-825-4777 ext. 2416. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers at: 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or through their website: www.haltoncrimestoppers.ca