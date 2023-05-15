The non-Canadian Pakistani community in Milton hopes to get temporary resident visas (TRVs) of their relatives in Pakistan processed in 60 days after the Canadian government officially announced to reduce the processing time of TRVs with the further expectation of doing it just in 30 days. Moreover, establishing a new process centre in Islamabad will be another demand getting fulfilled by the Pakistani community after years.
Sean Fraser, the Canadian Minister of Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship, has announced to shorten the processing time for temporary resident visas (TRVs) for Pakistani applicants.
The Canadian Minister took to Twitter and made this announcement for Pakistani aspirants looking for Canadian visas.
“Visa processing times are not 802 days for new applications. Currently, a complete TRV application from Pakistan will be processed in 60 days, and we expect to hit 30 days in the near future,” announced Sean Fraser in his Twitter post.
The Minister further said that due to the pandemic-related border closures, the website currently displays a processing time of 802 days as we are working through older applications. However, we have made significant progress in reducing the backlog of temporary resident visas (TRVs) for Pakistani applicants, decreasing the number from 55,000 to less than 15,000.
In addition, Fraser disclosed that the Canadian government intends to establish a new processing center in Islamabad, which will enhance processing and interview capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region. This new processing center may further reduce the processing time for TRVs for Pakistani applicants.
Pakistani Milton resident Ahmad Waleed said: “My brother-in-law applied temporary resident visa for Canada some two years back. To date, it is in process. It creates multiple problems for the applicants. But the recent announcement by the Canadian government has announced that the backlog of applications has been reduced to 15,000. I just received a call from my relative from Pakistan. I can’t describe his level of happiness.” Soon I will join you in Milton,” Waleed quoted his relative as having said.