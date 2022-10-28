NORTH PERTH – The applications for two proposed subdivisions in the northeast end of Listowel were presented at the Oct. 20 Perth County council meeting.
The subdivision is proposed by agent Patterson Planning Consultants on behalf of Steve Meulensteen with Sound Six Investments. The report was presented to the council by Senior Planner Susanna Reid.
The location, known as 8296 Walton Ave. in Listowel, is planned to house two separate subdivision applications, NP 22-01 and NP 22-02. NP 22-01 proposes to create six residential lots, each 1,505 m2. For NP 22-02, there are a proposed nine residential lots. Six of those lots are 1,505.8 m2, and three of the lots are 2,284 m2, 2,342.4 m2, and 2,609.8 m2, respectively. All lots will be municipally serviced. Lots 1 to 6 will front Walton Avenue. Lots 7, 8, 9 will access Walton Avenue via a shared driveway.
Both locations have frontage on the east side of Walton Avenue, and are currently being used in the agricultural sector. There was a public meeting held on Sept. 1 at Perth County council, and North Perth council endorsed the applications with conditions at their Oct. 3 council meeting. Both applications were approved by Perth County council at the Oct. 20 meeting.