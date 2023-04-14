The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is investigating a trail derailment in Port Coquitlam which caused a car loaded with hydrochloric acid to leave the tracks.
The incident occurred on April 12, just after 3 a.m. at the Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) yard. Company was handling an assignment of 15 cars, when five cars derailed on their sides.
“There were no injuries, no dangerous goods release reported, and no evacuation,” according to a press release from TSB.
CP and Transport Canada have both sent dangerous goods response teams to the site, and the TSB has assigned their own investigator to gather information and assess the incident.
The Dispatch has sent CP an email with questions regarding the incident, but did not receive a response by press time.