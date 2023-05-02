Gananoque council has approved a two-year renewal lease agreement with the 1000 Islands Gananoque Chamber of Commerce and the Thousand Islands Accommodation Partners for office space.
The office space is located at 10 King Street East.
The town holds lease agreements with the Thousand Islands Accommodation Partners and 1000 Islands Gananoque Chamber of Commerce at 10 King Street East, Visitor Centre, with a lease end date of Dec. 31, 2022. The second floor of 10 King Street East includes three small offices (above the Visitor Centre). In 2022, office No. 1 was occupied by the TIAP, and office No. 2 and No. 3 was occupied by the 1000 Islands Gananoque Chamber of Commerce.
The Thousand Islands Accommodation Partners plan to continue to occupy office No. 1. The Chamber plan to continue to use offices No. 2 and No. 3.
Both the 1000 Islands Gananoque Chamber of Commerce and TIAP are not-for-profit organizations and partners and the price per square foot is reflective of this. The agreement calls for the rent to be adjusted each anniversary of the first day of the term as adjusted by multiplying the rent from the previous year by a factor, the number of which will be the Consumer Price Index, all items, for Ontario (CPI) as published by Statistics Canada as of Jan. 1 of the year in which the adjustment is to occur. The proposed increase for 2023 rent was based on the CPI listed at 6.8 per cent.
The square footage for the two offices to be occupied by the Chamber of Commerce is 272.5, with a price per square feet at $13.41, resulting in a projected 2023 revenue of $3,654. The Thousand Islands Accommodation Partners’ office sits at a square footage of 247.5, and with the same price per square feet as the Chamber’s offices, the 2023 projected rent revenue is $3,319.
The 2023/24 lease agreement cost of space includes repairs and maintenance, hydro, water/sewer, natural gas for each tenant. The estimated annual total cost of these expenses for both tenants is $4,799.75. The net difference between the combined tenant rent revenue collected and estimated combined tenant cost of space is $2,173.25.
The tenant is responsible for services including internet, telephone, waste removal and any and all tenant improvements as approved by the town.
As partners, having the Chamber and TIAP located at the Visitor Centre, in the BIA, and near Town Hall, is a benefit not only to the town but to both organizations, their members and the community, council heard.
