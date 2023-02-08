Drumheller Fire and Rescue members responded to a call at around 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 2 for a vehicle on fire on 2 Street West near 2 Avenue West. One southbound lane of 2 Street was temporarily blocked by the vehicle while crews worked quickly to extinguish the fire. Drumheller Fire Chief Derian Rosario shares the fire appears to have been mechanical in nature, and was contained to the area of origin on the trailer of the semi truck. No injuries, to either the driver or bystanders, were reported.

