Cobden --Two Whitewater Region residents presented traffic concerns to township council at its regular meeting on January 18.
Annette Gilchrist outlined concerns about unsafe snowmobiling on Gypsy Lane, a dead-end street running off Foresters Falls Road about 1 km north of Highway 17. Although a portion of it is now maintained by the township, it was originally a path for adjacent farmers to move cattle from field to field. The cattle path travels in part over private property which is not maintained by the township. It is also not part of the trail network for local snowmobile or ATV associations.
“This means that the property owners and the township are at risk should something happen,” Ms. Gilchrist said.
In 2009 the Gilchrists severed a lot and built 400 metres of road to gain access to the lot so they could build the house where they now reside. In winter, township roads employees used to pile snow at the dead end, which prevented snowmobile access.
“From 2009 to 2017 there were no snowmobiles on Gypsy Lane,” Ms. Gilchrist said. “In 2017 the roads department removed the snow at the end of the road in the middle of winter. Upon inquiry, staff said this was at the request of a resident.”
Snowmobiles began to travel on Gypsy Lane and the township even put up a snowmobile crossing sign on the street. However, in response to a petition from residents, the township removed the sign in February of 2018.
Ms. Gilchrist pointed out the Highway Traffic Act permits snowmobiles (unless prohibited by the municipality) to drive on public roads, but not on the portion travelled by vehicles but rather keeping as far away from the road itself as possible in the section between the shoulder of the road and the fence line. Culverts make it impossible for the snowmobiles to travel in the ditches, so they are forced to use the maintained roadway illegally.
The speed limit for snowmobiles on public roads, or in any public park or exhibition grounds, is 20 km per hour, but she noted most travel much faster.
“I have timed them and it takes less than 30 seconds to drive the 400 metres from the barn gate to our driveway. That is 72 to 80 km per hour.
“All these concerns have been reported to the OPP. There are at least 10 snowmobile calls to Gypsy Lane every year at a cost of approximately $1,000 per call.”
She added in addition to increased liability for the township and landowners, the cost of road maintenance is increased due to damage to it by snowmobiles.
Her group has placed paid ads in local publications informing people of the regulations.
“We ask that the township assist us in getting this information out there. If this does not work… other options available …. include signage on the road reminding the public to follow the Highway Traffic Act, or a by-law prohibiting snowmobiles on Gypsy Lane.”
“If public education does not work, we ask that you review the other options available to you to reduce the cost and risk to the township,” she concluded.
Mayor Neil Nicholson told Ms. Gilchrist staff will take away the points she had raised for clarification and then report back to council.
Speeding Vehicles In Cobden
Barbara Kirkpatrick, who lives near the arena in Cobden, drew council’s attention to speeding vehicles in Cobden. The culprits appear to be local drivers who are headed toward Eganville but are coming by way of Highway 17, and then attempt to save time by avoiding the traffic lights at the intersection of the highway and Main Street, instead leaving the highway either at Astrolabe Road or Cowley Street and winding their way through the village to rejoin their route toward Eganville (Cobden Road) at the south end of Cobden.
She noted heavy trucks are not causing the problem, but drivers trying to avoid the lights and beat the truck traffic are a hazard to pedestrians and people who are pushing strollers or using mobility aids. She noted road shoulders are narrow along Astrolabe Road, which runs past the fairgrounds, arena, agricultural hall and curling rink.
“People are forced to walk on the road,” she said.
She added those approaching from the west and turning up Cowley Street create a hazard by speeding past the school. She suggested several remedies including stop signs, lowered speed limits and bringing in the mobile speed radar sign which indicates the speed limit and the speed of each approaching driver.
Councillor Chris Olmstead suggested the public works staff survey the village to record what signs are posted now and suggest areas where speed limits could be reduced.
“If the speed limit on Astrolabe were reduced, that might be enough of an impediment to alleviate the problem,” he said.
Councillor Mike Moore agreed stop signs could be part of the solution.
“There are some places we could entertain a three or four-way stop,” he said. “There should be one at the arena. I myself have almost been hit there a couple of times.”
Manager of Public Works, Lane Cleroux, said he has already asked for the radar sign.
Mayor Nicholson told Ms. Kirkpatrick staff will look at her recommendations and report back to council.