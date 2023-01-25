Gananoque council recently amended the general fees and rates bylaw to make a six-per-cent increase to marina slip holder fees, while adding an additional one per cent to the capital fee contribution.
It was noted to council, that this rate increase is required to ensure the town can keep the marina financially balanced to cover long-range capital expenses.
The objective is to keep the Gananoque Municipal Marina (GMM) running as a self-sufficient operation able to cover all long-range capital improvements through its own marina business operations. The GMM is self-sufficient and does not receive financial support through the tax base.
In February of 2022, staff presented a report which recommended a three-per-cent rate increase to the main marina slip holder rates. Staff provided three options for council in regards to changing marina policy from the past practice of charging based on boat length to the new method of charging based on dock length.
Council approved the three-per-cent rate increase and voted to approve Option Two.
Option Two called for a transitional approach to policy change, to charge by the dock length plus any additional boat length, which extends beyond the dock size, plus a rate increase of three per cent.
This transitional option would cap the extra footage fees to a maximum of five feet per affected customer in 2022 and full fee charges for 2023.
During the 2023 budget discussions, staff recommended a six-per-cent rate increase.
According to staff’s report presented to council, on an operational basis, the GMM is in a good financial position generating annual profits, operating at full capacity with a three-to-four-year waiting list for seasonal rentals. The surplus from operations is placed in the marina reserve to fund marina capital.
For a number of years, the marina reserve was in a negative position as the funds allotted to capital were not sufficient to fund the maintenance of the docks. Although no longer in a negative position, the marina dock study has indicated that an annual investment of $400,000 in dock renewal is required.
By extending the capital plan from ten years to 13 years, this number reduces to $308,000. This rate increase of six per cent allows for a contribution of $278,185.
According to the Gananoque Municipal Marina Master Plan study conducted in 2020, through consultation research with stakeholders it was acknowledged that the GMM is perceived as a public operation and intended for broad public affordable use.
In the past, increases to rates have been modest.
It was noted that it is staff’s opinion from conducting stakeholder and client consultation that there is also a general perception that the GMM is a premier marina based on the location. The restructuring of fees is intended to capitalize on the marina assets and location and align with other regional marina fees, council heard.
Staff prepared the 2023 marina capital budget with a total of $122,307 to fund facility and operational improvements including a new transformer at $85,000, WiFi upgrades at $12,307 and waste enclosure at $25,000.
The additional one-per-cent capital contribution fee is projected to bring in an additional $5,634.30 from the seasonal contracts and another $2,379.70 from the transient dock slip rentals. The total capital contribution amount to be generated as revenue in the 2023 budget is projected to grow to $17,496.20.
