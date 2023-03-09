For the third year in a row, School District 10 has bested other Columbia Basin school districts in the Take Me Outside for Learning challenge, managing to get 92% of their students outside at least once a week during the 2022-2023 school year.
The Columbia Basin Environmental Education Network runs the challenge and SD 10 beat out six other districts for the award. The runner-up got 73% of students out each week.
“Outdoor education is foundational in our district and congratulations goes out to all our committed educators and students,” Trustee Rhonda Farrell told the board in the monthly Good News Report.
Nakusp Child Care Centre opens
It was announced during the Good News Report that the Nakusp Early Learning Childcare Centre was opening its doors as of February 27, with one multi-age preschool classroom and one after-school program fully staffed and ready for students.
The brand-new $3.1 million facility attached to Nakusp Elementary caters to school-aged children for before- and after-school care and provides daycare for preschoolers.
So far, three staff have been hired for the centre, which currently has far more interest from families than the district can accommodate, according to Tim Van Brummelen, Nakusp Elementary vice-principal and district lead for the centre. He says they will open more classrooms as they hire staff.
For registration information, parents can send an email to nakusp.childcare@sd10.bc.ca.
REACH program
For some students, the traditional structure of the school system doesn’t provide them with the connections or safe space they need to be themselves. This is when Stephanie Mervyn and the Rural Education Academy of Cooperative and Hands-on Learning (REACH) take over.
Mervyn, an Arrow Lakes Distributed Learning teacher, gave a presentation on the REACH program to the SD 10 board. She said the goal is to provide students with a tight-knit, inclusive space for learning. It is available to high school students from Nakusp Secondary, Lucerne Secondary, and the Arrow Lakes Distributed Learning program.
Students who choose to participate attend the REACH program on Wednesdays at Nakusp’s Selkirk College, 9 am to 3 pm, in replacement of their usual school day.
Superintendent Peter Dubinsky said the program was developed in the district for students to find connection with peers, especially those who have difficulty bonding with others in mainstream school programs.
“This is an alternative to an alternative school,” he said. “It gives a way that we’re hoping allows students to take that comfort, safety, engagement and move it back into brick-and-mortar school.”
Mervyn says the program provides hands-on learning activities like cooking, yoga and art, and maintains small group sizes. She also brings in presenters such as local business owners and those involved in new ventures like podcasting. And her students have a voice in the content of their classwork as co-creators of the curriculum.
She described the success in getting otherwise quiet kids to open up, with participating students telling her it is a refreshing break for them from regular school days.
“It’s funny they call it a ‘break,’ because they’re doing a lot all the time,” Mervyn said.
Strategic planning public sessions
The district is beginning the process of creating a five-year strategic plan for development and growth and is holding five engagement sessions to find out what the priorities are for parents and community members.
The focus of these sessions will be on using ‘scenario planning’ to create dialogue about future possibilities and how the district may have to adapt to a change.
Superintendent Peter Dubinsky identified technological advancement, district population growth and new communication tools as the sorts of things that future planning needs to take into account.
“The core purpose is to make sure we are growing,” Dubinsky said. “That we’re moving onto the future for our students.”
The process will have four phases – the initial consultation in March and April followed by the identification of key objectives in April and May, the development of a draft plan this summer and finalization of the plan in the fall.
Consultations will take place at Edgewood Elementary on March 29 at noon, Burton Elementary on March 29 at 4 pm, Lucerne Elementary Secondary School on March 30 at 6 pm and Nakusp Elementary and Secondary on April 12 at 6 pm. There is also an online survey posted at www.sd10.bc.ca.
Budget surplus
Because enrolment has increased and is linked to district revenue, SD 10 continues to operate with a budget surplus, according to Secretary-Treasurer Michael McLellan’s presentation of the amended 2022-23 budget.
The operating budget currently has a surplus of almost $3 million. “The surplus has been increasing steadily year after year,” McLellan said. “So that is something we may want to look at as we budget for next year.”
Although some large projects have recently been completed, such as the new child care centre and HVAC system upgrades in Nakusp Secondary, those projects come out of a different budget and are usually funded through grants.
McLellan said there is room for new initiatives in the budget if any are brought up in the strategic planning sessions.
The amended budget was approved by the board.
Feedback on next year’s calendar
The district has posted next year’s school calendar on the SD 10 website for feedback. This draft must be submitted to the Province by March 31, so any feedback on the calendar must be submitted to the board before the March 28 board meeting.
As some schools operate on a four-day week, there are both four- and five-day week calendars posted.
The board is still discussing a district-wide move to a four-day school week. Trustees reported on their meetings with Parent Advisory Councils, saying parents were open to the change, but were concerned it could negatively impact some parents who may have to pay for child care on the extra days off, that it could interfere with school sports schedules, and that some students with difficult living situation may rely on those five days per week for a safe space.
Most parents in the PACs said they would be okay with proceeding with the change if these issues were adequately accounted for. Superintendent Peter Dubinsky said that any changes would not be made until the deadline for submission of the 2024-2025 calendar, which is on March 31, 2024.
The board decided to revisit the issue in the fall after their five-year strategic planning sessions.