TEMAGAMI - A new walking and biking trail in Temagami is among the 27 infrastructure projects in Northeastern Ontario that recently received funding from the NOHFC.
The Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) funding of $180,000 has made it possible to create the Temagami Community Centre and Outdoor Sports Complex at 100 Spruce Drive, said Temagami Deputy Treasurer Sabrina Pandolfo in an email response to questions.
The new track is approximately 1,000 feet long with an additional walking path of approximately 500 feet, she stated.
The municipality added $18,000 to complete the project.
The new walking and biking track adds to the area's recreational infrastructure which include more rugged walking and hiking trails at Caribou Mountain and the White Bear Forest, as well as Temagami Island, Pandolfo noted.
She expressed the municipality's gratitude for the NOHFC funding which helps Temagami to revitalize the community's recreational assets.