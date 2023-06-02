BRUCE COUNTY – Bruce County Warden Chris Peabody said he’s pleased to learn the province is amending its plan to allow up to three severances per farm property.
Peabody said the information in communication from the Steve Clark, minister of municipal affairs and housing, and Beef Farmers of Ontario, stated the amended plan “will assist farm families in succession planning” by allowing a severance so a young family member trying to get into farming can remain close to the home farm. It will not be permitted for non-farm purposes.
Peabody has stated his support for facilitating farm succession planning by allowing severances for farm families.
“People feared the price of farmland would be affected (by the original plan to allow three severances per farm property) … it left the door wide open for speculation. This looks like a good policy adjustment,” said Peabody.
The letter to the Beef Farmers of Ontario stated, “Our (Ontario government’s) goal has always been to support farmers, their families and agricultural workers by providing housing options that would let children taking over the farm or retiring parents live close by to assist with succession planning.” The statement continued, “At the same time, we have clearly heard the concerns that have been raised about the need to preserve Ontario’s farmland – and we share that goal.”
The provincial government is extending the commenting deadline Aug. 4.
County to hear presentation on housing
Peabody also commented on an item that is back on the agenda for the June 1 meeting of Bruce County council – a presentation by Julie Scarcella, EcoSpex Inc., for the Georgian Bay Housing Development Corporation.
Scarcella was scheduled to make a presentation at a previous meeting but could not due to technical issues.
“We’re looking for ideas” on housing, Peabody said. He noted Scarcella is looking for a municipal partner, not a county one, but accepted the opportunity to provide information to the mayors of eight municipalities at one time.
“She has some interesting ideas” about setting up a public housing corporation that will attract investment from the private sector, he said.