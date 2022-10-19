At their Oct. 11 meeting, Carlow Mayo council heard from John Mayhew, public works manager, who recommended that small sections of Kuno Road and Old Hermon Road in the township be resurfaced, as the current surface had deteriorated to the point where this work was necessary. Jenny Snider, the CAO/deputy treasurer, comments on this project.
Mayhew’s report to Carlow Mayo council, dated Oct. 4, recommended that 100 metres or 0.1 kilometres of Kuno Road (from Boulter Road) and Old Hermon Road (from Fort Stewart Road) be resurfaced by scarifying tar and chip surface treatment and applying the township’s “A” gravel, to provide a smoother road surface. He suggested doing this while the township still had its rental roller packer in use, if all other approved road projects had been done and time allows. He said there would be charges arising from the aggregate used from the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry, which had not been budgeted for in this year’s budget, though these charges would be minimal.
Snider told The Bancroft Times on Oct. 13 that Mayhew has been working on tearing up portions of the following surface treated roads and treating them with quarry granular M gravel; one kilometre of Mayo Lake Road and one kilometre of Whytes Road, which were budgeted to use $100,000 in Ontario Community Infrastructure Funding. In addition, she says that 1.2 kilometres of Stringer Road and one kilometre of Haryett Road were budgeted to use $100,000 from the Canada Community Building Fund.
According to Snider, Mayhew rented a packer from Sunbelt Rentals out of Haliburton until the end of the month, so if there is time after the previous four roads she mentioned are finished, then she says he would like to tear up approximately 100 metres of Kuno Road and 100 metres of Old Hermon Road and put down A gravel for this year.
“He felt these extra two sections of roads were short sections that have failed and would have very little financial impact if the roller packer was already here and we used our existing A gravel,” she says. “All of these roads have failing surface treatment and will be smoother and easier maintained with gravel surface.”